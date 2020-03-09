Oppo TV Lineup Confirmed To Launch In H2 2020: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo, the popular smartphone brand in India, targeted with powerful selfie cameras will soon have something new to offer. The Chinese company is now expanding its product portfolio to introduce a smart TV lineup. A report suggests that the company will be launching the Oppo TV in the second half of 2020.

Oppo TV Launching Soon

Apart from smartphones, Oppo has also launched the Enco Free TWS Earbuds and the Oppo Watch. Now, the smart TV series will be joining the list. According to Liu Bo, VP of OPPO and President of Emerging Mobile Terminal Business, the company has confirmed that the new TV lineup will be launching in the second half of 2020.

Bo further talked about Oppo's vision about the Internet of Things (IoT), which is to create a multi-terminal, cross-scenario smart life. For this purpose, Oppo will be focusing on four major scenarios, namely personal, family, travel, and office. Oppo wishes to provide a complete catalog of products under connected devices.

The Oppo smart TV would be a beginning step for this, the senior executive said. However, there are no concrete details about the upcoming TV and no leaks have surfaced yet. Since the company will be launching the TV soon, more details are expected to arrive.

Smart TV Market In India

Many smartphone brands have expanded their product portfolio with smart TVs, smartwatches, fitness bands, earbuds, and more. Companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more have launched their smart TV series in India.

Adding to the list will be Realme and Oppo. Realme was supposed to launch its first smart TV at the Mobile World Congress, which was canceled. Now the company has said that it will launch the smart TV lineup in a closed event, just like how it plans to launch the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

