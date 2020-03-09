ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo TV Lineup Confirmed To Launch In H2 2020: What To Expect

    By
    |

    Oppo, the popular smartphone brand in India, targeted with powerful selfie cameras will soon have something new to offer. The Chinese company is now expanding its product portfolio to introduce a smart TV lineup. A report suggests that the company will be launching the Oppo TV in the second half of 2020.

    Oppo TV Lineup Confirmed To Launch In H2 2020

     

    Oppo TV Launching Soon

    Apart from smartphones, Oppo has also launched the Enco Free TWS Earbuds and the Oppo Watch. Now, the smart TV series will be joining the list. According to Liu Bo, VP of OPPO and President of Emerging Mobile Terminal Business, the company has confirmed that the new TV lineup will be launching in the second half of 2020.

    Bo further talked about Oppo's vision about the Internet of Things (IoT), which is to create a multi-terminal, cross-scenario smart life. For this purpose, Oppo will be focusing on four major scenarios, namely personal, family, travel, and office. Oppo wishes to provide a complete catalog of products under connected devices.

    The Oppo smart TV would be a beginning step for this, the senior executive said. However, there are no concrete details about the upcoming TV and no leaks have surfaced yet. Since the company will be launching the TV soon, more details are expected to arrive.

    Smart TV Market In India

    Many smartphone brands have expanded their product portfolio with smart TVs, smartwatches, fitness bands, earbuds, and more. Companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more have launched their smart TV series in India.

    Adding to the list will be Realme and Oppo. Realme was supposed to launch its first smart TV at the Mobile World Congress, which was canceled. Now the company has said that it will launch the smart TV lineup in a closed event, just like how it plans to launch the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news home entertainment oppo tvs
    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X