Realme TV Complete Specs, Design Revealed By Flipkart
It has been confirmed that the Realme TV will be unveiled in India on May 25. While we are just days ahead of the launch of the first smart TV from the company, its complete specifications and design have been revealed by the e-commerce portal Flipkart.
We already know that Flipkart is the official online partner for the sale of the Realme TV. Now, the online retailer has come up with a dedicated microsite that sheds light on the design of the smart TV. The site shows the design of the TV and confirms that it will feature a bezel-less display. This ensures that there will be an immersive smart cinema experience.
Realme TV Specifications Revealed
Furthermore, the dedicated site for Realme TV on Flipkart shows that the smart TV will get the power from a MediaTek chipset and arrive with features such as Chroma Boost, 24W stereo speakers, up to 400 nits of brightness and other aspects.
The teaser images on Flipkart also reveal that there will be an edge-to-edge display with negligible bezels. And, it is said to be the first smart TV in its segment to use a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor comprising ARM Cortex A53 CPU and Mali-470 MP3 GPU. In addition to the presence of four 24W stereo speakers, there will be support for Dolby Audio as well.
The teaser on Flipkart hints at the smart AI capabilities of the smart TV such as turning on the TV with voice command. Previously, the Realme India CEO teased that the smart TV will boot Android TV platform, which includes Google Assistant support.
What We Think
The Realme TV is all set to be announced alongside the Realme Watch on May 25. The company is said to take the wraps off a slew of IoT products as well in the country. We can expect to witness more details in the coming days as we near the launch date of this smart TV. One thing that we know for sure is that the Realme TV could be a rival to the other smart TVs in the market that have been launched of late by smartphone brands such as Motorola, Nokia, Xiaomi, and others.
