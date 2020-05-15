ENGLISH

    Realme Watch, Realme TV Launch Date Set For May 25: What To Expect

    By
    |

    We already know that the fastest-growing smartphone brand Realme is working on a smartwatch, a new pair of truly wireless earbuds and a smart TV among others. Now, it looks like the smartwatch allegedly dubbed Realme Watch and the Realme TV have finally got a launch date in India.

    Realme Watch, Realme TV Launch Date Set For May 25: What To Expect

     

    As per a tweet posted by the Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, May 25 is the launch date set for the unveiling of the Realme TV and Realme Watch. The launch will happen via an online event at 12:30 PM. Notably, on the same day, the company will take the wraps off eight new products in China including smartphones, earbuds and more.

    Realme Watch Teaser

    The confirmation regarding the launch date of the Realme Watch and Realme TV comes just a day after the teaser that hinted at the imminent launch of the Realme smartwatch in the country. However, the latest teaser shows a much clearer picture of the first smartwatch from Realme.

    The Realme Watch is believed to sport a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display surrounded by rounded corners and a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. There appears to be a single button at the right edge and the wrist bands seem to be non-replaceable. It appears to have charging pins at its back and the 160mAh battery powering the smartwatch is said to last for up to 7 days along with continuous heart rate monitoring.

     

    The other goodies of the Realme Watch are said to include IP68 rating for water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, a blood oxygen sensor, and an acceleration sensor but it seems to miss out on inbuilt GPS.

    Realme TV Details

    Talking about the Realme TV, the previously leaked images and reports suggested that the smart TV will have a 43-inch display. It is said that the Android TV will arrive with support for Netflix out-of-the-box. Previous reports have hinted that the Realme TV could be launched in India sometime during the second quarter of the year and now it seems to make sense.

    Given that the Realme Watch and Realme TV are all set to launch on May 25, we can expect further details to be surfaced online in the coming days.

    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 13:26 [IST]
