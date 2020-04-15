Realme TV Bluetooth SIG Certification Hints At Two Models News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme TV has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. Earlier this week, a Realme remote control for the upcoming TV was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. Now, two Realme TVs have been spotted on the same Bluetooth SIG certifications which have further revealed the display type and the screen size.

The Bluetooth certification has revealed that there will be two televisions from Realme, where one will be a 43-inch TV and the other a slightly smaller 32-inch TV. Both the Realme TVs will feature an LED panel and is said to run on software version number 2.1704.03. The Bluetooth certification, however, doesn't reveal anything else about the features or the specifications.

Realme TV: What To Expect

Apart from the two Realme TVs mentioned above, one more Realme TV is said to launch alongside, which is tipped to be the premium version. The premium Realme TV was noted with the model number JSC55LSQLED and is said to feature a 55-inch display with a QLED panel. It should be noted that the QLED TVs are relatively more expensive than those with LCD panels.

The premium Realme TV with 55-inch was spotted on the Indian BIS certification website, along with the 44-inch variant of the TV, suggesting an imminent launch. A few reports suggest that the premium Realme TV with QLED panel is set to compete with the OnePlus TV that was launched last year.

As noted earlier, the Realme remote control with the model number RTRC1 received the Bluetooth certification on April 11. Since currently no other gadget requires an external remote control, it was concluded that it was for the upcoming Realme TV.

There is still no leak about the audio aspect of the TV and a few other features. Since more of the certifications are popping up, it could also mean that the TV will be launching soon.

