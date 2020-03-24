Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch With 4K UHD Resolution Launched News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi just announced a few products under its sub-brand Redmi. The company has launched the much-awaited Redmi K30 Pro and a few other products like the Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch. The massive smart TV was unveiled during the launch event and comes with a whopping 19,999 Yuan ($2,825) price tag.

Redmi Smart TV Max Features

The new 98-inch smart TV comes with a couple of premium specifications like 4K UHD resolution. The stark feature of the Redmi Smart TV Max is its size, which the company says is 13.6 percent bigger than a standard 1.2-meter single mattress bed. It comes close to the size of a table tennis board, Redmi said.

Going further into the details, the new Redmi Smart TV Max packs 85 percent NTSC with 192 dynamic backlight zones, MEMC motion compensation, and more image quality tuning technology. There's a custom 12nm processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage under the hood.

Redmi Smart TV Max Price, Availability

The Redmi Smart TV Max 98 inch will be available at the Xiaomi Mall and Xiaomi Home. The first sale will begin on April 9 from 10 AM. As mentioned, the price of the new TV is 19,999 Yuan which is roughly $2,825. There is still no word if the TV will make it to other markets apart from China.

Redmi Smart TV Max Exclusive Delivery

Redmi had earlier launched a 98-inch TV, which sold only 82 units said Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi. The reasons for the low sale were many, including high prices and complicated installation process for the large-sized TV.

This is why the company has promised a one-stop exclusive VIP delivery service for the new 98-inch Redmi Smart TV Max. The one-stop Redmi service will include everything from pre-sales communication with buyers and site survey to installation with a special delivery car from Redmi.

A professional team for the delivery and installation will also be sent along. To encourage buyers, Redmi will also be offering them a one-on-one professional customer care service.

