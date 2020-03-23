Redmi TV To Launch Alongside Redmi K30 Pro: Expected Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is gearing up for a launch event set on March 24. This includes the unveiling of Redmi K30 Pro smartphone and now, a new Redmi TV. While the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone has been doing rounds online with various speculations, there's not much known about the upcoming smart TV.

New Redmi TV Launch

The new Redmi TV is quite a surprise as it was only recently announced. Redmi brand General Manager Lu Weibing teased the new smart TV on Weibo that the company would be bringing a new smart TV at the launch event tomorrow, March 24. However, he failed to reveal more details about the new Redmi TV.

Weibing posted an image of the upcoming Redmi TV on Weibo. From the looks of it, the new smart TV bears a familiar design that we've seen on the Mi-branded TVs. But since features of the TV like its resolution, display, size or even the internal hardware haven't been announced, it's hard to chalk out much about the Redmi TV.

As Redmi is a sub-brand of Xiaomi, the new Redmi TV is expected to run the PatchWall UI in-house software based on Android TV OS. Moreover, it's hard to ascertain if Xiaomi would launch the new Redmi TV outside the Chinese borders.

Xiaomi Redmi Launch Tomorrow

Xiaomi is going to have a closed-door online event tomorrow, March 24, where it would unveil a couple of Redmi products. This includes the much-awaited Redmi K30 Pro smartphone with the Zoom Edition. A Mi Purifier F1 and a refreshed RedmiBook 14 laptop powered by AMD's Ryzen processor is also expected to be announced.

With the coronavirus outbreak, most companies are canceling their events or hosting an online event. Even after the launch, it's uncertain when the new products will be available in the global market and India, especially after countries closing down the borders. More information will be available once the company unveils new products.

