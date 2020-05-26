ENGLISH

    Redmi Smart TV X Announced With MEMC In Affordable Segment

    Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi announced a couple of products at its launch event. This includes the much-awaited Redmi 10X and the Redmi 10X Pro smartphones. Additionally, the company also launched the Redmi Smart TV X series, which comes in three sizes of 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

    Redmi Smart TV X Announced In Three Sizes
    Redmi Smart TV X Launch, Price

    Redmi Smart TV X is the latest television series by the company, available in three size variants. At the online launch event, Redmi has revealed the price of only two variants, namely the 55-inch and the 65-inch models. The company has kept the price tag of the 50-inch model a mystery.

    The 55-inch TV, which comes with a price tag of 2,299 Yuan, approximately Rs. 24,400. And the 65-inch TV for 3,299 Yuan around Rs. 35,000. This leaves us with the base model of 50-inch, which is expected to be lesser than 2,000 Yuan, which would be around Rs. 21,000.

    Redmi Smart TV X Features

    Although there are three variants, they all ship with identical specifications and the key difference seems to be only in size. Going into the features, all three models of the Redmi TV X come with a 4K panel with NTSC 85 percent wide color gamut. Plus, all three models pack metal frames to offer a sturdy build quality.

    Redmi showcases a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio in the new smart TV series. The Chinese company has also embedded MEMC or the Motion Estimation Motion Compensation technology. It also features a 60Hz intelligence compensation algorithm for enhanced user experience and smooth content playback. All three models come with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

    The audio specifications of the Redmi Smart TV X include four 12.5W speakers with an 8-unit subwoofer system. Redmi claims to provide an immersive sound experience at home with the new smart TV lineup. Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support are also present on the Redmi Smart TV X. Redmi has also included a far-field built-in mic for voice control, a feature found in the newly launched Honor X1 smart TV.

     

    Redmi is already a well-established and popular brand in India. Looking at the prices of the Redmi Smart TV X series, it can be categorized in the affordable segment and could be quite popular in the Indian market.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 15:36 [IST]
