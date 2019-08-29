Redmi TV With 4K HDR Screen Launched – Most Affordable 70-Inch TV Right Now News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The next-generation smartphones - the Redmi Note 8 series were announced at an event in China. Along with these smartphones, the company also took the wraps off the first Redmi TV. This wasn't a surprise as there were speculations hinting the same for quite some time.

The Redmi TV features a 70-inch 4K display with HDR support, 6th generation quality engine, PatchWall artificial intelligence voice and Bluetooth voice control, quad-core 64-bit Amologic processor and minimal bezels. The other goodies of the Redmi TV include Dolby Atmos, a cavity speaker and more.

Redmi TV Specifications

In terms of specifications, Redmi TV bestows a 70-inch 4K display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a 178-degree viewing angle. Also, there is HDR 10 support like many other smart TVs in the market right now. Under its hood, this new TV gets the power from a quad-core Amologic Cortex A53 processor paired with 750MHz Mali-450MP3 GPU. The TV comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space as well.

When it comes to ports and connectivity options, the Redmi TV has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and S/PDIF. It has Dolby Atmos DTS Audio support as well.

Redmi TV Price And Availability

Redmi TV is priced at 3799 yuan (approx. Rs. 38,000). The sale of this TV will start from September 10 in the company's home market China. We are yet to know the company's plans regarding the global rollout of this TV.

What We Think About Redmi TV

Well, Redmi got separated from Xiaomi earlier this year and started launching smartphones. Gradually, the brand started venturing into new product categories including power banks, laptops, etc. It remains to be seen why Redmi launched a TV when the smart TV market in select countries is dominated by Xiaomi. One notable aspect is that the Redmi TV with a 70-inch display has a larger footprint than the Mi TVs with 55-inch screens.

What makes the Redmi TV standard is the pricing strategy. This TV is priced relatively lesser than Mi TVs. Notably, the Redmi TV is the most affordable TV with a 70-inch screen in the market right now.

