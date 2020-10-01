Smart TVs To Be Costlier In India Starting Today; Here’s Why News oi-Vivek

We recently reported regarding the upcoming price hike for the large screen televisions and smart TVs in India. This price hike is directly linked to the increase in import duty tax on the open cell panel, which is one of the most expensive components on a large screen television.

Almost every brand has already increased the price of their offerings on platforms like Amazon Flipkart. For example, the OnePlus Y Series 32-inch smart TV was launched for Rs. 12,999, and it now costs Rs. 14,999 with a total price hike of Rs. 2,000.

Similarly, other Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition was recently launched for Rs. 13,499, and the price of this model has gone up by Rs. 500. Even the 32-inch variant of the HiSense was launched for Rs. 11,990, and it is now available for Rs. 12,990 with a price increase of Rs. 1,000.

Most of the modern smart TV manufacturers in India have increased the prices of their offering. So, depending on the brand and the screen size, one might have to shell at least Rs. 500 more to get a smart TV.

Reason Behind The Price Hike?

The Govt of India used to offer a rebate on the open cell panels under the Make in India initiative to support manufacturing and assembly of the large screen TVs in India. So, instead of the regular 18 percent import duty, these manufacturers used to pay 12 percent of import duty tax.

The promotional period has come to an end on September 30th, so from October 1st, 2020 the OEM has to pay the full 18 percent import duty on the open cell panels. With the increase in the cost of the open cell panels, brands are now passing on the increased price to the customers.

