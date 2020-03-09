Tata Sky Cashback Offer Provides 30 Days Free Service On 12 Months Recharge News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Abiding to the new tariff plans issued last year, DTH and cable TV service providers removed the long-term plans from their portfolio. Usually, the long-term plans come with three, six and twelve months validity. Following the removal of these long-term channel packs, the operators introduced a new scheme dubbed Long-Term Recharges (LTR).

From the name, it is suggested that users can avail a similar channel pack or similar channels for a relatively long period. In addition to the launch of these recharges, the operators are also providing free service or cashback on these recharges. As of now, Tata Sky, Sun Direct, Dish TV, and Airtel Digital TV are the four DTH operators providing almost identical LTR offers.

Tata Sky Cashback Offer

Detailing on the Tata Sky Cashback offer, it offers 30 days of free service for those subscribers who recharge the same channel pack for 12 months. Notably, this is almost a cashback equal to one month of recharge, claims TelecomTalk.

For instance, if you opt for a channel pack that costs Rs. 335 per month, then on recharging for 12 months, you will get Rs. 335 cashback that will be credited to your account in 48 hours of the recharge. And, subscribers who have created any channel pack can avail 30 days of free service offered by the Tata Sky Cashback offer.

Users of Tata Sky can avail this cashback by recharging for 12 months via either the Tata Sky app or the official website and entering the amount of recharge. Now, a pop-up will be generated prompting the exact recharge amount for the Tata Sky Cashback offer.

Temporary Suspension Feature Possible

What's interesting is that the Tata Sky Cashback offer is eligible for users who wish to temporarily suspend their service. For the uninitiated, the operator lets subscribers temporarily suspend their account for five days. This is a unique service that only subscribers of this DTH service provider can avail for now and it is also free of cost. It is possible to do the same via the mobile app or call the customer support team.

