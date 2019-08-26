TCL Celebrates 3rd Anniversary In India – Offers Lucrative Discounts For Buyers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

TCL is a leading global TV brand, which is celebrating its third anniversary in India. TCL is celebrating its successful journey in the country with over 1 million happy customers with exciting offers between August 23 to 31. It has collaborated with trade partners including Amazon and other retail chains across the country.

TCL Anniversary Celebration Offers

As part of the 3 year celebration offer, TCL has come up with very exciting offers on their wide range of 4K Android AI TVs. The TCL P8 series such as P8S, P8E, and P8 are included under the offer. As the first 4K AI Android Pie TV in India, the P8 range is available at Rs. 25,990 for the 43-inch model, Rs. 29,990 for the 50-inch model, and Rs. 36,990 for the 55-inch model.

The 43-inch variant of the P8E model is priced at Rs. 28,990, the 50-inch P8E variant is priced at Rs. 31,990, the 55-inch P8E is priced at Rs. 39,990 and the 65-inch P8E is priced at Rs. 59,990. The 43-inch P8B variant is available for Rs. 25,990.

TCL Market Position

TCL started its journey in India in August 2016 with the launch of a curved 4K TCL TV on Amazon. Within two months, TCL emerged as the Top 3 TV brand on Amazon. The company ventured into offline channel in 2017. Determined to claim a bigger share of the Indian market through innovation and affordability, TCL introduced the 1st Android UHD TV with Harman Kardon.

The first half of 2018 witnessed TCL diversifying its offering with the launch of TCL smart Internet TV brand for India iFFALCON, exclusively on Flipkart. As of 2019, TCL has achieved the No. 5 Brand in India's TV market, growing a well over 1400%. Staying at the helm of innovation, TCL has launched India's first Android QLED and India's 1st 2K Android under the iFFALCON banner.

The company has also diversified its offering, bringing in a smart range of appliances powered by AI and IoT, including washing machine, refrigerator, air conditioner, and sound bars. Recently, the brand also launched India's first 4K AI Android Pie (9) Smart TV.

Commenting on the anniversary special, TCL India Country Manager Mr. Mike Chen said, "We have had a successful run in India, growing from a mere 1.7% of market share to 5.3% in just 6 months. Like the industry leaders, TCL has been quick to offer the best products covering a diverse price range, covering both the low price segment and high-end offerings. Having earned a mindshare in the industry with our formidable range of Google-certified Smart TVs, we have now also ventured into other Smart Home Appliances like AC, Washing Machine, and Refrigerator. We owe this success to our loyal fan base who elevated our status from a low-priced Smart TV brand to a technology leader in India's market for consumer durables."

