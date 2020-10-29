TCL P615 4K UHD Smart Android TV Launched: Price Starts At Rs. 23,999 News oi-Vivek

TCL is known for offering affordable smart TVs, and the brand has launched yet another 4K smart TV in India. The company has launched three new smart TVs under the P615 series with 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch screen sizes, and all three models run on Android TV OS.

The TCL P615 4K ships with video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube out-of-the-box. On top of that, the smart TV also offers Google Play Store, allowing users to download and install the apps of their choice. On top of that, the TCL P615 also supports HD streaming on all major video streaming platforms.

The television comes with built-in Google Assistant, and each of these smart TVs also ships with a smart remote to support voice commands. One can also use the built-in Chromecast to cast content from smartphones and laptops wirelessly.

As per the hardware, the TCL P615 4K is powered by the 64-bit processor with four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.1GHz along with the Mali470 GPU with a peak clock speed of 800MHz. It also offers connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, and there are two 9.5W speakers with support for Dolby Audio.

Coming to the LED panel, the product uses an 8bit + FRC screen with a peak brightness of 300nits and an up to 178-degree viewing angle. The panel also offers features like micro dimming, and dynamic color enhancement to improve the overall image quality.

Pricing And Availability

The TCL P615 4K will be available in three sizes. The base model with a 43-inch 4K display retails for Rs. 23,999, the mid-range variant of the TCL P615 offers a 50-inch 4K display and retails for Rs. 29,499, lastly, the high-end variant with a 55-inch 4K display sells for Rs. 38,499. All three models will be available via Amazon starting today.

