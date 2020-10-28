Vu Masterpiece TV With 85-Inch Ultra-HD Screen Launched With A Whopping Price Tag In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smart TVs have surged in popularity since the lockdown, and several brands have come forth with new launches to cater to the demand. The latest one is the Vu Masterpiece TV, which has debuted in India in the premium flagship segment. The 85-inch TV packs a 4K Ultra HDR QLED screen and also includes Windows 10 PC as an optional upgrade.

Vu Masterpiece TV Price, Availablity

The new Vu Masterpiece TV costs a whopping Rs. 3,50,000 in India. The company notes that the new smart TV aids to make a decor statement with its large bezel-less display. The new Vu smart TV can be purchased across retail stores in India, including select online retailers. The TV is available in a black and Armani Gold color option.

Vu Masterpiece Features

The 85-inch Ultra-HD QLED smart TV with Dolby Vision support is one of the most expensive TVs in the Indian market. It features a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 units. Vu has also included 256 zones into the LED backlight that helps in local dimming.

One of the most important features of the Vu Masterpiece is the optional upgrade of a built-in Windows 10 OS. Powered by the Intel Core i5 processor, the Vu Masterpiece TV also includes a built-in camera, wireless keyboard, and a trackpad. This easily allows one to handle video conferencing and other such tasks.

The audio aspect of the new Vu Masterpiece features a soundbar speaker with a 50W output. It also supports Dolby MS12 and DTS:X formats. The TV ships with a Bluetooth supported remote control, which allows users to access Google Assistant on the TV via a microphone. As a smart TV, it runs Android TV 9 and supports major streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and so on.

Vu Masterpiece TV: Should You Buy?

The Vu Masterpiece joins the elite group of premium smart TVs like The Wall from Samsung. However, the Masterpiece stands out in functionality. To note, the Android TV runs separately on a quad-core processor with 2GB RAM, while the Windows 10 PC runs on the Intel Core i5 processor. Surely, the Masterpiece is something very unique, so if your budget and decor permits, go ahead and explore it.

