Vu Ultra 4K TV Range Introduces Four New TVs For Indian Market News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vu Television has further expanded its portfolio in India by introducing four new TV models. The new range is part of the Vu Ultra 4K TVs, available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch size variants. The new TVs start at Rs. 25,999 and feature in-built streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Vu Ultra 4K TV Price In India

The base variant of the Vu Ultra 4K TV with a 43-inch display is price Rs. 25,999; the 50-inch model is available for Rs. 28,999; the 55-inch 4K TV model comes with the price tag of Rs. 32,999; and lastly, the high-end variant with 65-inch TV will ship for Rs. 48,999. Vu has made the new TV models available exclusively on Amazon starting today. Offline sales channels will open in the coming days.

Vu Ultra 4K TV Series Features

Apart from the size difference, all the above-mentioned TVs ship with the same features. It comes with an ultra-edge 4K display that Vu claims to deliver 40 percent better brightness and a backlight controller. The ultra-edge 4K (3,840x 2,160 pixels), Direct LED (or DLED) display is part of the new 4K TV models. DLED here refers to the full array of LEDs behind the LCD panel to illuminate the screen.

The Vu Ultra 4K TV range also features Pro Picture Calibration, allowing users to adjust the gamma correction, color temperature, and other aspects. There is also Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) standards support. Vu has also included Parental Block feature to restrict content for children.

Vu Ultra 4K TV Specifications

A quad-core processor with Mali-470 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage powers the new Vu Ultra 4K TV range. It ships with usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI ports, Chromecast support, and more.

The new VU TVs run Android TV 9 Pie with Google Play Store access and Google Assistant support with voice search support in English and Hindi. There are a couple of in-built apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

Vu Ultra 4K TV Range Audio Features

Coming to the audio aspects of the new Vu Ultra 4K TV, it features Dolby Digital+ and DTS Virtual:X surround sound. All the four TV models include two speakers with dedicated audio modes - Standard, Theatre, Sports, Music, and Late Night. Vu has also included the Upbeat Surround Sound feature, allowing users to have an immersive experience.

