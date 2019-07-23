Xiaomi Mi TV 32-inch, 43-inch Models Get Permanent Price Cut In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Are you looking for a smart TV within your budget? Well, there is good news for you as the budget smart TV brand Xiaomi has come up with permanent price cuts on some of its offerings. This price cut has been announced at the time of the fifth anniversary sale of the company.

The Mi TV 4A 32-inch, Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch models have received price cuts in the country. These price cuts are applicable only on both the online and offline purchases of these models. Notably, these smart TV models have received a permanent price cut of up to Rs. 1,000 making them more affordable.

Xiaomi Mi TVs Price Cut

As per the price cut announcement, the Mi LED TV 43-inch will be priced starting from Rs. 21,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 22,999. On the other hand, the pricing of the 32-inch models of the Mi TV has been slashed by Rs. 500 taking them down to Rs. 12,499 instead of Rs. 12,999.

Mi Anniversary Sale Offers

Notably, these are permanent price cuts that follow the discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on the 55-inch smart TV model on account of the 5th anniversary sale hosted by the company. As a result, the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch model priced at Rs. 39,999 is now available for Rs. 347,999 and the flagship Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch priced at Rs. 47,999 is now available for Rs. 44,999.

The Mi 5th Anniversary Sale will also provide discounts on Xiaomi smartphones and accessories. The sale is valid for three days from July 23 to July 25 across Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon. Also, there are attractive discounts on using select credit cards for the purchase.

What We Think About Xiaomi Mi TVs

Well, Xiaomi Mi TVs are affordable offerings that run PatchWall UI and Android OS. These TVs have revolutionized the smart TV market with their aggressive pricing strategy. Having said that there is a permanent price cut on these TVs, this is the right time to purchase these models.

