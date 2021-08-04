Realme 32-inch FHD Smart TV Review: Good Enough For Your Living Room?

Basic Design But Good Visuals

The Realme FHD+ 32-inch smart TV doesn't bring any out-of-the-box design. It's rather a standard looking Android smart TV with narrow bezels and a thin side frame.

The entire panel is built with plastic which is of good quality. This comes as a relief as you aren't shelling out much yet getting good built quality and a decent looking design. We also used the stands that ship with. The left and right marking on the stands makes it easy to hook them to the TV so that you can place them on any flat surface.

Coming to the display performance, which most of you would be eager to know, the Realme 32-inch smart TV will live up to your expectations with good clarity and color production. Speaking of the specs, the panel supports 1080 x 1920 pixels FHD resolution, 16.7 million colors, and 85 percent NTSC color gamut.

The affordable Realme smart TV also has HDR 10 certification for a better output with OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime videos amongst others. The performance with these streaming platforms is satisfactory if not super refined.

The HDR performance is average here which is why you might not get enhanced visuals on online platforms. There is no option to change the resolution settings with Netflix and Amazon Prime videos. Therefore, you might experience the video quality fluctuates with low internet speeds. Playback via offline directories and USB drives is good. No major complaints there.

How’s The Audio And UI Experience?

Audio output is another important factor besides the display for a smart TV's success. The Realme 32-inch smart TV delivers fair on the same. The TV is equipped with Quad Stereo speakers that deliver an output of 24W.

The loudness levels are good and you probably wouldn't have to turn up the volume to the max if it's a medium-sized room. You can pair up wireless home theatre or external audio sources to amplify the listening experience.

However, that isn't necessarily required unless you are an audiophile. Besides, the Realme 32-inch FHD TV also has Dolby Atmos support which aids with better sound delivery. However, don't expect a super-rich soundstage.

Coming to the user experience, the Realme 32-inch Smart TV offer a smooth user experience overall. The Android TV makes use of the quad-core MediaTek processor which employs ARM Cortex A53 CPU and Mali-470 MP3 GPU.

The smart TV has 1GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB Flash ROM to store. The TV takes a little while to complete the boot process. However, the app loading and other aspects post that is swift.

There are several pre-loaded streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Videos, and YouTube. You can download and use other supported apps using Google Play Store. The built-in media player worked fine with external videos played via a USB drive. The screen cast was also smooth with different smartphones apps.

Realme 32-inch FHD+ TV Remote And Connectivity Experience

The Realme 32-inch FHD TV ships along with an RF remote whose compact form factor is what grabs instant attention. The remote is super light in weight and offers nimble key feedback.

The remote is accurate with controls and has several hotkeys for quick access to apps like Netflix and Prime videos. You can also summon the Google Assistant using the remote and give voice commands for different functionalities.

Speaking of the connectivity options, the Realme smart TV offers three HDMI, two USB, one SPDIF, and one Ethernet port. All these ports are placed neatly on the back panel.

As far as wireless connectivity is concerned, the smart TV offers 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v 5.0. Connecting the TV to a Wi-Fi network isn't much of a hassle. Similar is the case with pairing wireless audio devices.

Realme 32-inch FHD Smart TV Verdict: Fits All the Bills

The Realme 32-inch FHD Smart TV makes up for a good offering if you have a smaller budget and a medium-sized room. The sub Rs. 20,000 price tag is justified for a smart TV that offers 1080p FHD screen resolution and smart/ modern features.

Xiaomi is amongst the top contenders in the affordable smart TV segment which Realme will go up against. However, Realme's understanding of the Indian market has allowed the brand to be successful amongst the audience with its smartphones.

If the brand keeps on introducing offerings such as the latest 32-inch affordable smart TV, it wouldn't be long before it crawls the remaining ladder up.