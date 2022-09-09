Realme Flat Monitor Review: Good Value For The Price

Realme Flat Monitor Design: Best-In-Class

The Realme Flat Monitor is one of the best affordable monitors that I have tested so far. To begin with the design, it is a very slim monitor with a thickness of 6.9mm. Similarly, the entire monitor is also very light and it just weighs 2.3KG.

As one would expect, the Realme Flat Monitor supports 5 percent front tilt and 15 percent back tilt. The device also comes with an easy-to-install stand, and the monitor also supports VESA mounting. Despite being a budget monitor, it does come with a metal stand, and the company has also included a tool to install the mount onto the monitor.

Even from the front, the monitor looks pretty modern, thanks to its thin-bezel design. Besides, it has a higher screen-to-body ratio, which makes it look even more immersive. Overall, the Realme Flat Monitor is one of the best-looking monitors that one can get for around Rs. 11,000 in India.

Realme Flat Monitor Connectivity: Excellent

Although the monitor might not offer the latest connectivity features like HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 (really not required for a 1080p monitor), it does an excellent job of offering a variety of connectivity options including a VGA port, HDMI port, and a USB Type-C port.

Hence, no matter what laptop or PC you own (even if it is over 10 years old), you should be able to connect the same to the Realme Flat Monitor Design without requiring any additional dongle/converter.

Realme Flat Monitor Performance

The performance of the Realme Flat Monitor is sort of a mixed bag. While it is good to see a large 23.8-inch FHD resolution VA panel in a compact body. However, there are a few issues that make it slightly underwhelming.

The Realme Flat Monitor has a rated refresh rate of 75Hz, which is good, considering most monitors at this price range only offer a 60Hz of refresh rate. However, the monitor only has a peak brightness of 250nits, and the monitor does not get as bright as some of the similarly priced monitors from brands like LG.

If you are looking straight at the monitor, the content looks good. However, when you go slightly off-axis, the colors tend to fade away despite having a 178-degree viewing angle. However, when it comes to color reproduction, the 100 percent sRGB color space coverage does help the monitor deliver punchy colors.

Realme Flat Monitor Drawbacks

While the Realme Flat Monitor looks good, it does miss out on built-in speakers. The monitor also does not have any audio output port, so one has to plug the external speakers directly into a PC or the laptop to which the device has been connected.

In the retail package, Realme also includes an HDMI cable. However, if you want to connect a laptop with a USB Type-C port, the cable has to be bought separately.

Verdict: Worth The Price

For the asking price of Rs. 10,999, the Realme Flat Monitor is a really enticing product, especially for those working from home and looking for an affordable monitor with multiple connectivity options. The monitor has a thin-and-light design, and premium looks and the ability to take input from the USB Type-C port is definitely the highlight of this 75Hz Realme Flat Monitor.