How To Make Effective Brand Logos Online Using Logo Maker

What Is A Logo?

A logo serves as the visual identification of a brand. It's a means for anyone to easily relate to the brand's vision and ideology. The logo has to be such that it accurately represents all that your company stands for, which is the core value that forms the foundational base of your business.

Importantly, a good logo is extremely crucial for an online brand in today's digital era as without one a brand won't be able to undertake any meaningful marketing campaign that can be expected to yield any tangible benefits.

It is this aspect that makes the logo a vital part of any business or company in the 21st century. Without a good logo, it becomes difficult for a company to have much clout in the market.

Important Points To Consider While Designing A Logo

The process starts with a simple question to yourself, why do you need the logo in the first place, or if your company can do without it? Honestly, it has always been difficult to establish an identity in today's time without a logo. If you dream to take your company to prominence, it would be impossible to achieve without a suitably designed logo backing it.

Another important point to consider while designing the logo is the target market and the target audience to whom you wish to reach out. Consumers tend to trust brands with logos that they can easily relate to. For instance, if you are creating an online store for selling toys for kids, make sure that your logo looks vibrant and cheerful.

You can also choose to include your business name within the logo depending upon your brand's name and type. It's a bit tricky process as the brands' name does not always go well within the logo unless your company has a short and unique name that seamlessly syncs with the design of the logo.

Decide Your Brand Logo's Look & Feel

Besides colors, fonts and typography also play a crucial role in designing an effective logo. If your company's products have a specific design or color theme, it can do good to extend the same for your logo as well. However, you must keep things simple which will help you to convey a strong and important message without complicating things.

All things considered, an effective logo is designed with out-of-the-box thinking. You can either hire a professional graphic designer or design a logo yourself with the help of a feature-rich platform/tool if you are a creative thinker.

We found ‘Logo Maker' to be a good online tool for designing an effective logo. The platform not only lets you design logos but also gives you an option to hire professionals to create logos for your brand. It comes with a simple yet user-friendly approach while it walks you through the entire logo making process.

Answer Simple Questions To Create Your Logo

You will be presented with a series of questionnaires aimed to better understand your specific requirements and unique aspects of your business/brand. You will be required to enter your company name as well as the tagline among other important key points to complete the process. Here's how you can create an effective logo in just a few minutes on Wiz Logo Maker.

Steps To Create An Effective Logo On Logo Maker

• Select where your logo will be visible (Business cards, Merchandise, Social posts, website, etc.)

• Sign in/ Sign up on Wix Logo Maker.

• Select Business type.

• Select Logo looks and feels from the given options such as Dynamic, Fun Playful, Modern, etc. The platform will then tailor the font, icons, and colors to match your style.

• Choose your style.

• Choose a logo and customize the look and feel as per your liking.

• You can customize the color palette, text, icons, shapes, and even background.

• Once you finalize the design part, you can go ahead and complete the design process.

Finalize The Design

To complete the logo making process, the platform asks for a one-time payment in return for tools that take the complexity out of the entire logo-designing exercise, making it a fun affair instead. You can choose between the Advanced (Rs. 2,999) and Basic (Rs. 1,200) plan based upon your requirements. Both the plans offer full commercial usage rights and standard logo files that you design on the platform. In addition, the advanced plan also allows you to resize the logo files and create social media logo files. This is a nominal amount for a job that might cost you much higher if you hire a professional.

Besides Wiz Logo Maker, you can also check out ‘Canva' on Google Play Store to create logos, video collages, and graphic designs right on your smartphone. Some other noteworthy tools are- Logo Maker 2021 (Google Play Store) Logo Maker Plus, Logomaster, Free logo design, etc.

You can also find several other online tools to create logos for your brands; however, what's important in the logo making process is creative thinking, knowledge about graphics designing, and a deep understanding of the market and your target audience. If you have a clear vision about your online venture and how you want to take it forward, start the process by creating a ‘Logo'. It will give you a sense of direction and will help you streamline your creative thinking to ascend on the entrepreneurial journey.