How To Remove Hot Apps, Hot Games From Your Vivo And Realme Smartphone Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Android smartphones have a couple of perks to help discover interesting and trending apps. Dubbed as the hot apps and hot games, these appear on the home screen of various smartphones, allowing users to access them instantly via the Google Play Store. As handy as hot apps and hot games are, it might get annoying after a while.

There are simple steps to remove these hot apps and hot games from your smartphone home screen. The process might vary from brand to brand, but is largely similar. We have listed out the step by step instruction to remove hot apps and hot games from your Vivo and Realme smartphones.

How To Remove Hot Apps, Games On Vivo Smartphones

Vivo is one of the popular smartphone brands in India with a couple of flagship phones like the Vivo V17, Vivo X30 series, and so on. Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is also gaining popularity for its gaming features.

There are simple steps to remove hot apps and hot games from appearing on your Vivo smartphone. Once the option is disabled, Vivo smartphone users won't find these hot apps on their devices.

Step 1: Open the V AppStore on your Vivo mobile.

Step 2: Select the Tools option in the app; and select Settings.

Step 3: Here, users will find the 'Hot apps and games on the home screen' option. Toggle it off.

Step 4: A message prompts on the display notifying you that 'Hot apps and games' help you access it faster. Click on Cancel here so that hot apps and games don't appear once again.

How To Disable Hot Apps On Realme Smartphones

Realme is a relatively new brand in India when compared to its other Chinese counterparts like Xiaomi, Redmi, Oppo, and others. Smartphones like the Realme X3, Realme X50 Pro, and others have received high-ratings for the features it offers and its price tag.

Here is the step by step instruction to disable it on Realme smartphones.

Step 1: Go to Settings, which will open to many options.

Step 2: Select System Apps, which will once again display several options.

Step 3: Click on App Market.

Step 4: Toggle off the 'Home screen folder for popular apps'.

Once this is done, you won't see hot apps or hot games appearing on your Realme smartphone's homepage.

