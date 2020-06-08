Vivo Y50 With iView Display Launched For Rs. 17,990 In India News oi-Vivek

Vivo has launched a new mid-range smartphone -- the Vivo Y50 in India. To keep up with the trend, the device comes with a punch-hole display and offers a higher screen-to-body ratio. This is the latest quad-camera smartphone from the company along with other interesting features like 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and some more features that give this device leverage over the competition.

Vivo Y50 Specifications

The Vivo Y50 comes with a 6.53-inch display with FHD+ resolution and the screen is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The screen has a tiny punch hole opening to make space for the selfie camera with minimal bezels on all four sides.

The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the Vivo Y50 is the most affordable 8GB RAM smartphone from the company along with the latest Android 10 OS on top of custom FunTouch OS. Even with plenty of internal storage, the phone does offer a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The phone has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor along with a 16MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The Vivo Y50 is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery and the phone does offer a USB Type-C port with support for charging and data syncing along with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price And Availability

The Vivo Y50 will be available in India for Rs. 17,990 from June 10 in Iris Blue and Pearl White color. As a launch offer, the company is offering 5 percent off on HDFC and ICICI cards for a limited time and the phone will be available via online and offline retail stores.

For the asking price, the Vivo Y50 seems to offer a good set of features, although the Snapdragon 665 SoC is a bit old and there are a lot of devices with better chipset at this price point.

