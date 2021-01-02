Just In
How To Unlink Instagram From Facebook
Facebook has been one of the top-contending social media platforms ever since its arrival. The company has acquired several other platforms in the past few years. Instagram and WhatsApp are two such popular applications that were converted into the brand's subsidiaries.
The former is a photo/short videos-based social media platform, while the latter is an instant messaging service that allows sharing images and other documents apart from texts. Instagram's user base is increasing with each passing year. If you have been using this application then you must be aware that an account is linked on both applications.
When an account is linked you will be able to share your posts directly from Instagram to Facebook. However, some of you would want to keep both the profiles distinct. There is an option within the app that allows you to de-link the accounts. This article will guide you with the steps for the same:
How To De-Link Instagram From Facebook
Step 1: You can unlink an Instagram account from Facebook using the mobile application itself. Also, the procedure is similar for both Android and iOS platforms. Open the Instagram application and go to the 'My Profile' section. You can locate this on the top-right corner (Android smartphones).
Step 2: Now, click on the 'Settings' menu.
Step 3: In the 'Settings' tab you will get an option called 'Accounts', click on that.
Step 4: You will now get an option called 'Linked Accounts'.
Step 5: Select the option 'Facebook'.
Step 6: Now, all you need to do is click on the Unlink option and then 'Yes' to confirm the change. Once all these steps are completed, your Instagram and Facebook accounts will be de-linked.
