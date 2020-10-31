Hamraaz App Download: How To Download Hamraaz Army App Latest Version? How To oi-Tanaya Dutta

Hamraaz app was developed in 2017 for the Indian Army. It is especially made to help the Indian soldiers to know about all activities including payslip, regarding promotion, and more. The app cannot be used by other Indian citizens except for the Indian Army. To use the app on smartphones, soldiers' current mobile number must be linked to the Aadhaar card.

In order to keep the information safe, the Indian Army first verifies all the details of a soldier's Aadhaar card and then re-verifies it through the Army database. The app provides information on Indian soldiers' regarding their current posting and promotions and also allows downloading the monthly payslip. Besides, it helps the troops communicate with other officers.

Notably, the app is only available for Android users. However, the Indian Army will release the app for PC, iOS soon. You also get several versions of this app including 2.79, 3.6, 4.5, 5.0, 6.5. As of now, the app is not available in the Google Play Store so, the soldiers need to download the app from the official site of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology(mgov.gov.in). Here is the step by step to download the latest version of the Hamraaz Army App.

How To Download Hamraaz Army App Latest Version?

Step 1: Go to mgov.gov.in and it's for the latest 6.51 version of the app.

Step 2: Then click on the download option and it will be downloaded to your phone.

Step 3: Then click to launch the app and now it's ready to use.

To use the app, you have to sign up with your Aadhaar details and do note that, don't download this app from any other sites. If you are facing any problem with this app you can directly contact Hamraaz App Customer Care number at 9560641424.

