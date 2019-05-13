ENGLISH

    How to disable Auto-renewal of JioSaavn subscription

    Here's how you can disable Auto-renewal of JioSaavan Pro subscription.

    Many time we do take subscription of music streaming apps and forget to disable the auto-renew from the settings. This cause auto renews of the plan result in deduction of the amount which you don't want. Keeping this in mind I have bought you the solution to this. In this article, I will tell you how to cancel your Saavn Pro subscription at any time on your iOS device and desktop.

    How to disable Auto-renewal of JioSaavn subscription

     

    On iOS device

    • First, you need to open your iOS device Settings (not your Saavn Settings).
    • Now you have to scroll down and select "iTunes & App Stores".
    • Tap on your Apple ID at the top of the page.
    • Tap "View Apple ID" on the pop-up menu.
    • This will take you to your "Account Settings" page.
    • You can find a section labelled as "Subscriptions".
    • Tap on Saavn under "Active"
    • Click "Cancel Subscription" at the bottom, and you are all set to go.

    On Desktop

    • Open the iTunes desktop app.
    • Sign in using the Apple ID with which you purchased your subscription.
    • From the menu bar at the top of your computer screen, choose "Account".
    • Click "View My Account".
    • On the Account Information page, scroll to the "Settings" section and find the "Subscription" option.
    • To the right of Saavn, click "Edit".
    • Click the "Cancel Subscription" button for Saavn.

    This effectively ends your subscription, and you will not be charged again. You can continue to use your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
