How To Get Disney+ Hotstar Free Access With Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Plans How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have finally made changes in their prepaid plans. Both companies have silently introduced packs for Disney+ Hotstar plans. The new packs of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are already visible on the website and users can purchase the new plans. So, let's find out new plans from Airtel and Vodafone-Idea that offer Disney+ Hotstar access.

Airtel Prepaid Plans For Disney+ Hotstar

Notably, the telecom operator has three plans for its prepaid customers. Those packs will cost you Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 2,798 respectively. The Rs. 499 pack offers Disney+ Hotstar for one year, 3GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for only 28 days.

This pack includes Amazon Prime access for 30 days, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, Airtel Xstream, free hello tunes, free Wynk Music, courses from Shaw Academy for one year, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

The Rs. 699 plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 56 days. This pack also provides access to Disney+ Hotstar and the rest of the benefits are the same. The Rs. 2,798 plan provides 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages every day for 365 days.

Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans For Disney+ Hotstar

Vodafone-Idea also offers three packs, which are priced at Rs. 501, Rs. 601, and Rs. 2,595. The Rs. 501 offers Disney+ Hotstar access for one year, 3GB of data every day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 28 days. It includes Binge All Night, Vi Movies & TV access, and weekend data rollover facility.

The Rs. 601 prepaid plan also provides 75GB of data for 56 days. This pack also offers a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year. The third pack on the list will cost you Rs. 2,595, where users will get the benefit for 365 days.

This pack also ships 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, 100 messages every day, Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover facility, Vi Movies & TV access, and Disney+ Hotstar for one year.

These new plans come soon after Reliance Jio announced new packs for the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Notably, Reliance Jio offers four plans and one data add-on pack to all users who are looking for Disney+ Hotstar access.

Best Mobiles in India