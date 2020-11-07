How To Make Calls Via JioCall Application How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio offers several services, including apps that are specially designed for calling. The JioCall app has developed by the company to offer an HD calling feature, which can offer you calling services to 2G or 3G customers.

Apart from calling, this JioCall app allows you to send a message to all mobile numbers. So, if you still want to know the procedure to use this app, then you should go through these tips and tricks.

Step 1: You need to download the application on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, you need to insert your Reliance Jio SIM into the device and if you have a 4G phone, then you need to enter the SIM as it will configure automatically.

Step 3: Once it is done, all numbers in the Jio SIM will be configured by the app and it is ready to use.

How To Use JioCall App On iOS Devices

Step 1: You need to download the app via the App Store.

Step 2: Then, you need to insert the SIM into the smartphone and need to complete the configuration process.

Step 3: After that, the phone number will become the phone number of the app and now can be used this app for calling or sending messages.

List Of All Features That Comes With JioCall

The app allows you to make calls on all landline numbers. Besides, the company is offering a video conferencing feature via the JioCall app. In addition, the app enables you to send and receive all local and national numbers. It also allows you to make video calls to other contacts. The JioCall app enables you to call directly via dialer.

