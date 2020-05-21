How To Order Realme Smart TV From Its Website How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme is all set to launch its smart television in the country on May 25, 2020. The upcoming smart television will be available on Flipkart. However, the company has already launched 'Blind Order Sale' for the TV on its official website. The sale lets you to order smart television even before the official launch.

How To Make An Order Via Blind Order Sale

Step 1: First, you have to register yourself by giving Rs 2,000 as deposit money before May 24, 2020, and then you'll receive Rs. 500 coupons from the company, which will be valid until June 30. The coupon will allow you to buy any product above Rs. 5000.

Step 2: Once, the company has announced the launch you need to log in to the 'My Order' section, and then you have to pay the whole amount.

Step 3: The buying option will allow making payments between May 25, 2020, and May 31, 2020.

Step 4: After that, the company will send or dispatched the smart television at your given address.

Realme Smart Television Details

The upcoming smart television is expected to come with a bezel-less design and Chroma Boost Picture Engine, which is likely to offer 400nits of brightness. Besides, the smart TV is likely to support HDR 10. Moreover, the smart TV will be powered with a MediaTek processor, and it will run the Android software.

The smart TV is likely to come with the Dolby Audio for surround sound, which will produce the proper sound. Apart from that, the smart TV will have Google Assistant support. There is no confirmation on the pricing side. But, still, if we go by other reports, then the company is likely to bring smart television in two screen sizes, such as 43-inch and 55-inch to take on Xiaomi and OnePlus smart TVs.

In fact, the rumors suggested that the 55-inch is expected to have a QLED screen, which also means that the smart TV will be highly-priced. On the other hand, the company is planning to launch a smartwatch on May 25. The smartwatch is likely to have 14 fitness modes, such as swimming, football, and many more.

