ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Order Realme Smart TV From Its Website

    By
    |

    Realme is all set to launch its smart television in the country on May 25, 2020. The upcoming smart television will be available on Flipkart. However, the company has already launched 'Blind Order Sale' for the TV on its official website. The sale lets you to order smart television even before the official launch.

    How To Order Realme Smart TV From Its Website

     

    How To Make An Order Via Blind Order Sale

    Step 1: First, you have to register yourself by giving Rs 2,000 as deposit money before May 24, 2020, and then you'll receive Rs. 500 coupons from the company, which will be valid until June 30. The coupon will allow you to buy any product above Rs. 5000.

    Step 2: Once, the company has announced the launch you need to log in to the 'My Order' section, and then you have to pay the whole amount.

    Step 3: The buying option will allow making payments between May 25, 2020, and May 31, 2020.

    Step 4: After that, the company will send or dispatched the smart television at your given address.

    Realme Smart Television Details

    The upcoming smart television is expected to come with a bezel-less design and Chroma Boost Picture Engine, which is likely to offer 400nits of brightness. Besides, the smart TV is likely to support HDR 10. Moreover, the smart TV will be powered with a MediaTek processor, and it will run the Android software.

    The smart TV is likely to come with the Dolby Audio for surround sound, which will produce the proper sound. Apart from that, the smart TV will have Google Assistant support. There is no confirmation on the pricing side. But, still, if we go by other reports, then the company is likely to bring smart television in two screen sizes, such as 43-inch and 55-inch to take on Xiaomi and OnePlus smart TVs.

     

    In fact, the rumors suggested that the 55-inch is expected to have a QLED screen, which also means that the smart TV will be highly-priced. On the other hand, the company is planning to launch a smartwatch on May 25. The smartwatch is likely to have 14 fitness modes, such as swimming, football, and many more.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme
    Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 15:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X