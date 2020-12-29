Jio Fiber Parallel Calls Feature Explained: Here's How To Use How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Slowly and gradually, Jio Fiber is attracting new users to its platform. In fact, TRAI data suggested that it added 1.8 lakh customers in October 2020 and it is going to add more in the coming months. However, the subscriber growth is not that good as it was expected.

Also, Jio Fiber is one of the best internet players, which is offering affordable plans in comparison to other Bharat Fiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber packs. Jio Fiber also ships free calling, along with high-speed, and access to OTT players. Yes, it is right; Jio Fiber allows you to make and receive calls to all networks within the country without any extra cost. The internet service provider addressed this service as JioFixedVoice.

Notably, this facility is available on smartphones and landlines. In addition, the company is offering another service called Parallel Calls on Mobile without any extra cost, which means that this is free and users don't have to pay a single penny for the same. However, to use this feature you have to follow some steps.

How To Use Parallel Calls On Mobile

Users need to login into their JioFiber account via the MyJio application to access this feature. As of now, users are allowed to make calls via the JioFiberVoice number through the JioCall application. Additionally, users are allowed to fix the landline number, and now Parallel Calls enables you to make free calls in the country. This facility is available for free on both smartphones and landlines.

First, users need to login into your Jio Fiber account via the website or My Jio application on the smartphone. Then, you need to tap on Parallel calls on the mobile section. After that, you have to register your mobile number, and then, you have to verify your number.

