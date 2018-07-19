3 Ways to Find Out if Your Android Smartphone or iPhone is Original or Not

Buying a look-a-like cheap branded phones are risk-prone. Although the price difference attracts many people, clone or counterfeit mobiles often are made of lesser quality components.

For instance, a cloned phone's touch screen may not be of same quality, processor likely is slower, or the battery is usually not up to the mark. Same goes for a refurbished mobile. Recently, many e-commerce websites have introduced a new category called 'Refurbished Phones'.

For those new, Refurbished phones are ones that are second-hand or box-opened repaired the damaged and polished. In both cases, many times it becomes tricky to identify whether phones both for android and iPhones you are using are original, cloned, or refurbished.

In this article, we have brought few tricks to check that.

Check Cloned or Original for Android Phones

Users of Android smartphones can easily judge phone's originality with IMEI number.

Step 1: You can dial *#06# on your phone to get your IMEI number. Also, you'll get it by going to Settings>About Device>Status.

Step 2: Once you get the IMEI, go to imei.info, input the number on the dialog box and hit Check

Step 3. The system will automatically phone's information. If it shows something else than what your phone is saying, it is likely to be a fake brand.

Verify Counterfeit or Original for iPhone

The same way you have checked your phone's originality in android, the same way you can do for iPhones.

Step 1: Find your device's serial number either on your SIM card slot or by going to Settings>General>About

Step 2: Once you get it, go to checkcoverage.apple.com

Step 3: You'll be asked to enter your serial number and verify code. Now hit Continue. It'll show 'invalid serial number' if the handset is fake.

Step 1: Dial ##786# on your phone

Step 2: Click on View option.

Step 3: View option will take you to 'Reconditioned Status'

Step 4: If it shows Yes that means your phone is refurbished otherwise it'll show No.

