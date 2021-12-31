Just In
- 29 min ago Samsung Galaxy A51 Rolls Out January 2022 Security Patch With Recent Update
- 40 min ago iQOO 9 Series To Use Samsung GN5 Sensor; Everything We Know So Far
- 1 hr ago Oneplus 9RT India Launch Likely Nearing; Existing Models To Be Discontinued
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Renders Exposes Color Options
Don't Miss
- Movies Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan And Shivangi Joshi To Feature In A Romantic Music Video: Report
- News US woman self-isolates in plane toilet for 5 hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight
- Lifestyle Omicron Will Soon Replace Delta As Dominant Global Variant: Experts
- Sports WWE Day 1 pay-per-view full match card with predictions
- Automobiles Volvo Cars To Get Costlier: Price Hike Up-To Rs 3 Lakh From Jan 1
- Finance 46th GST Council Meet: FM Chairs The Meet In Delhi
- Education UPSC Combined Medical Services 2021 Result Declared At upsc.gov.in, Download UPSC CMS Result Here
- Travel Best Getaways From Kolkata For A Memorable New Year's Eve
Happy New Year 2022: How To Download, Send Stickers On WhatsApp
Happy New Year 2022! Amidst the pandemic restrictions, everyone is going gaga about the new year celebrations that will kick in a few more hours. While it's important to continue maintaining social distance, people will certainly rejoice at the entrance of 2022. One of the best ways to welcome and wish your family and friends a happy new year is via WhatsApp stickers.
You can also custom-make WhatsApp stickers wishing your close circle a happy 2022. There are a couple of ways to download and send new year WhatsApp stickers, for both Android and iPhone. Here is how to send happy new year 2022 stickers on WhatsApp:
How To Download And Send New Year WhatsApp Stickers
There are several sticker apps available on both Android and iOS platforms. Here's how to download and send new year WhatsApp stickers:
Step 1: Open the Google Play or App Store on your smartphone > Search for Happy New Year stickers
Step 2: You will find several options to choose from. Do note, some of these apps might be paid ones, especially on the Apple App Store
Step 3: Once you've made your choice, download the sticker app
Step 4: Open the sticker app on your smartphone and permit it to access WhatsApp to share it on the messaging app
Step 5: Once done, you can head over to WhatsApp and open any chatbox. You will find the stickers under the emojis, allowing you to share new year stickers on WhatsApp
How To Create New Year WhatsApp Stickers
The above-mentioned steps are ways to download and send common WhatsApp stickers. If you wish to create custom new year stickers, there are ways to do so.
Step 1: Install a sticker maker app from the Google Play or App Store. You can check out the Sticker Maker app or Stickerly.
Step 2: Once the app is downloaded and installed, open the app > Create new pack > Create
Step 3: Next, you can add images of your choice - like fireworks or any other celebratory image for the New Year. Or you could also include Happy 2021, personal images, texts, and so on.
Step 4: Ensure that you've added at least three such images/stickers to the new pack to enable adding it to WhatsApp. Once created, select done.
Step 5: The app will request permission to access WhatsApp for sharing; allow it. This will enable you to share custom new year stickers on WhatsApp.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
15,300
-
32,100
-
26,173
-
17,095
-
43,999
-
13,130