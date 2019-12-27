ENGLISH

    Here’s How To Book Train Tickets With IRCTC Pay Later Service

    By
    |

    Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is coming up with many new features for the convenience of its users. Now, it lets users book train tickets without paying a single penny. Well, you read it right! You can book for the tickets and pay for the same later. This is possible with the new 'Book Now, Pay Later' service.

    Here’s How To Book Train Tickets With IRCTC Pay Later Service

     

    You can book train tickets via the IRCTC website with the e-Pay Later option. It is applicable on both the reserved and tatkal tickets, claims IRCTC. It is meant to help those who do not have enough money for the ticket at the time of booking the train tickets. However, this facility of e-tickets lets them pay for it later.

    How To Book IRCTC Train Tickets Using ePay Later

    Firstly, you need to log in to the IRCTC account and fill the journey details that are needed to book the tickets. And, once you reach the payment page, there will be a Pay Later option. If you choose this option, it will be redirected to the ePay Later option.

    Now, you will have to log in to the ePay Later website with the registered mobile number and authenticate using an OTP that you have received. Once the log in is successful, you have to confirm the booking amount to confirm the ticket.

    According to the ePay Later website, you will get a grace period of 14 days from the date of booking the ticket to pay the amount. If you fail the pay the amount within the stipulated time frame of 14 days, then you will have to pay an interest rate of 3.5% including taxes.

    This option of letting users pay later instead of having to key in their banking details at the time of booking is quite seamless and user-friendly. It will definitely be a great option for those who do not have enough money at the time of booking the train tickets.

    Read More About: irctc news
    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
