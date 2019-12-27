Just In
- 1 min ago Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Year End Sale Offers And Discounts On Powerful Smartphones
-
- 30 min ago Airtel Offering 246GB 4G Data For 56 Days: How To Avail
- 32 min ago Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro 5G Unveiled: Top Features You Should Know
- 59 min ago Samsung Galaxy A30s New Model Silently Introduced In India: Price And Specs
Don't Miss
- Sports Cricket Australia welcomes Sourav Ganguly's ODI Super Series idea
- Movies Empuraan Is Loading! Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran Meet Up For Discussions
- Automobiles Kawasaki Ninja 300 Discontinued In India: Here Are All The Details!
- Lifestyle On Salman Khan’s Birthday, His Outfits In Andaz Apna Apna, Maine Pyar Kiya And Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
- News Year Ender 2019: How Abhinandan Varthaman's bravery won a billion hearts
- Finance WhatsApp Users Alert: Fraudsters Using WhatsApp To Steal Your Money
- Travel India Travel Tips: Tips And Hacks For First Timers
- Education How To Write An Essay On Christmas?
Here’s How To Book Train Tickets With IRCTC Pay Later Service
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is coming up with many new features for the convenience of its users. Now, it lets users book train tickets without paying a single penny. Well, you read it right! You can book for the tickets and pay for the same later. This is possible with the new 'Book Now, Pay Later' service.
You can book train tickets via the IRCTC website with the e-Pay Later option. It is applicable on both the reserved and tatkal tickets, claims IRCTC. It is meant to help those who do not have enough money for the ticket at the time of booking the train tickets. However, this facility of e-tickets lets them pay for it later.
How To Book IRCTC Train Tickets Using ePay Later
Firstly, you need to log in to the IRCTC account and fill the journey details that are needed to book the tickets. And, once you reach the payment page, there will be a Pay Later option. If you choose this option, it will be redirected to the ePay Later option.
Now, you will have to log in to the ePay Later website with the registered mobile number and authenticate using an OTP that you have received. Once the log in is successful, you have to confirm the booking amount to confirm the ticket.
According to the ePay Later website, you will get a grace period of 14 days from the date of booking the ticket to pay the amount. If you fail the pay the amount within the stipulated time frame of 14 days, then you will have to pay an interest rate of 3.5% including taxes.
This option of letting users pay later instead of having to key in their banking details at the time of booking is quite seamless and user-friendly. It will definitely be a great option for those who do not have enough money at the time of booking the train tickets.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,999
-
1,07,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270
-
22,300