IRCTC iPay, a payment aggregator feature has been launched News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu IRCTC iPay is assured to be passenger-friendly, reliable, faster and easy to use.

As the digital transactions are growing rapidly, IRCTC (Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation) has made an interesting announcement. Well, the IRCTC iPay, a highly anticipated payment aggregator system has been introduced by the service for the convenience of users.

IRCTC iPay is an exclusive digital payment gateway aimed at providing a better digital experience to the users. It is also meant to improve the online digital payment experience of users who book online travel-related services via the website, claims IRCTC in an official statement.

The statement says that the launch of IRCTC iPay will let passengers booking tickets and other travel-related services pay for the same using options such as credit card, debit card, UPI, etc. within the website. They need not use any third-party payment platforms for the purpose. It is said that the service will soon launch prepaid card-cum-wallet and auto debit features soon.

With this new IRCTC iPay service, it is said that the service that handles tourism, catering and online ticketing operations in the country will have complete control of the payment system. This is possible due to the direct relationship with card networks, banks and other partners. Moreover, this service will help bridge the gap that exists between banks and IRCTC. Eventually, it will result in relatively lesser payment failures.

The statement further went on saying that in case of an unsuccessful online transaction or other errors, IRCTC can get in touch with the bank rather than relying on third-party source that results in delayed processing. Notably, IRCTC iPay is assured to be passenger-friendly, reliable, faster and easy to use.

Recently, IRCTC hit the headlines for a security threat. It was stated that the flaw let hackers cancel any booked ticket. Later, the issue that affected millions of users was fixed by the service.