Here’s How To Recharge Your Jio Number Via Bank ATM
Amidst the nationwide lockdown until April 15 due to curb the spread of coronavirus, Reliance Jio has come up with an interesting move. Well, the telco has announced that subscribers can recharge their Jio number via select Bank ATMs. Notably, the lockdown has impacted the number of recharges done across the country as many mobile recharge shops are shut and this move from Jio comes as a relief for those who are not used to online recharges.
List Of Supported ATMs
Firstly, it is important to keep in mind that only select ATMs support the Jio number recharge facility. Currently, a list of banks such as SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, AUF Bank, DCB Bank, Citibank, and Standard Chartered Bank support the Jio recharge facility. There is no confirmation if more bank ATMs will support this facility in the future.
How To Recharge Jio Number Via ATM
To recharge your Jio number via an ATM, you should follow the below-mentioned steps. Remember that you need to have a debit card and sufficient balance in the respective account to proceed with the recharge.
Step 1: Insert the debit card into the ATM machine
Step 2: Choose the 'Recharge' option
Step 3: Key in your Jio number that you want to recharge
Step 4: Enter the ATM PIN
Step 5: Select the recharge amount. For this, you need to already know the plan and recharge value
Step 6: Hit Enter to confirm the recharge and the amount will be debited from your account
What We Think
Though this is an interesting move from Reliance Jio as it lets its subscribers carry out a mobile recharge via select bank ATMs, we feel that online recharges are much more convenient and easier. You can opt to recharge your Jio number via the official Jio website, any third-party digital payment sites or UPI payment apps such as Google Pay and PhonePe within a few clicks without even venturing out of your home during the lockdown period.
