    Here’s How To Recharge Your Jio Number Via Bank ATM

    By
    |

    Amidst the nationwide lockdown until April 15 due to curb the spread of coronavirus, Reliance Jio has come up with an interesting move. Well, the telco has announced that subscribers can recharge their Jio number via select Bank ATMs. Notably, the lockdown has impacted the number of recharges done across the country as many mobile recharge shops are shut and this move from Jio comes as a relief for those who are not used to online recharges.

    Here’s How To Recharge Your Jio Number Via Bank ATM

     

    List Of Supported ATMs

    Firstly, it is important to keep in mind that only select ATMs support the Jio number recharge facility. Currently, a list of banks such as SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, AUF Bank, DCB Bank, Citibank, and Standard Chartered Bank support the Jio recharge facility. There is no confirmation if more bank ATMs will support this facility in the future.

    How To Recharge Jio Number Via ATM

    To recharge your Jio number via an ATM, you should follow the below-mentioned steps. Remember that you need to have a debit card and sufficient balance in the respective account to proceed with the recharge.

    Step 1: Insert the debit card into the ATM machine

    Step 2: Choose the 'Recharge' option

    Step 3: Key in your Jio number that you want to recharge

    Step 4: Enter the ATM PIN

    Step 5: Select the recharge amount. For this, you need to already know the plan and recharge value

    Step 6: Hit Enter to confirm the recharge and the amount will be debited from your account

    What We Think

    Though this is an interesting move from Reliance Jio as it lets its subscribers carry out a mobile recharge via select bank ATMs, we feel that online recharges are much more convenient and easier. You can opt to recharge your Jio number via the official Jio website, any third-party digital payment sites or UPI payment apps such as Google Pay and PhonePe within a few clicks without even venturing out of your home during the lockdown period.

    Read More About: jio news how to telecom
    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 10:25 [IST]
