    Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: 1GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans Compared

    By
    |

    Since the entry of Reliance Jio into the telecom market, there has been a disruption in the sector and rival telcos have started slashing the cost of their plans among other changes. Also, the cost per GB data has been reduced drastically in recent times.

    Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone
     

    Besides these, there is a slew of unlimited combo plans wherein telcos provide a specific amount of data per day combined with other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, SMS benefits, and complimentary subscriptions. Of these, the 1GB per day plans are the most affordable ones and here we have compared the 1GB daily data plans of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

    Jio Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan

    Reliance Jio has a single prepaid plan offering 1GB data per day. Well, the Jio Rs. 149 prepaid plan offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls to Jio numbers, 300 minutes of free voice calls to non-Jio numbers, and 100 SMS per day. This plan has a validity period of 24 days. Like the other prepaid plans from Jio, this one also bundles subscription to Jio suite of apps.

    Airtel Rs. 219 Prepaid Plan

    Like Jio, Airtel also offers a single prepaid plan priced at Rs. 219. This plan offers 1GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls to any network without any FUP. This plan is valid for 28 days and comes with Free Hello Tunes, Airtel Xstream app, and unlimited Wynk music as a part of Airtel Thanks benefits.

    Vodafone Rs. 199, Rs. 219 Prepaid Plans
     

    Vodafone has two prepaid plans priced at Rs. 199 and Rs. 219 offering 1GB of data per day. This Rs. 199 prepaid plan is valid for 21 days while the Rs. 219 plan is valid for 28 days. Apart from this difference, both plans provide 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling benefits to any network without any FUP. Vodafone Play subscription will be bundled with this plan.

    Which Is Better?

    Given the comparison between the 1GB data per day plans, except Jio, the other two telcos offer a longer validity and provide unlimited voice calls to other networks without any additional charge. However, the Jio plan costs much lower at Rs. 149 while the others are priced at Rs. 219 and Rs. 199. So, the choice depends on users based on their requirements.

    Read More About: jio airtel vodafone news
    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
