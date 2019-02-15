How to resolve Other User issue on Windows 7, 8, and Windows 10 devices

There is a new unknown bug amongst the Windows OS computer users, where the computer will automatically create named other, especially while setting up a new computer or resetting the computer, which does not allow the user to login into the system.

Here is a simple way to remove and add a new user to your computer to access all your files without re-installing the operating system. Follow the below-mentioned steps carefully at your own risk to resolve the Other User bug on your Windows computer.

Make sure that your computer or laptop is connected to the power source and detach or disconnect all the peripherals attached to the computer. I personally have tried this procedure to resolve Other User issue on a laptop running Windows 10 operating system, and it works as expected.

Make sure that you backup your entire data to an external drive to recover all your files in the later part. This procedure will work on Windows PCs running on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10 OS, and the feature also works on the latest Windows 10 1809 October build as well.

Steps to resolve Other User issue

Turn on the PC or laptop and wait for the login page

Hold the Shift key and press restart from the bottom right corner

Wait until the UEFI screen opens on your computer

Select troubleshooting

Select Advanced settings

Press 4 to select and access " Safe Mode "

Wait for the computer to load "Safe Mode"

" In the "Safe Mode" Window press Windows Key + R

Type netplwiz in the popup window

in the popup window If it asks for admin password, just press enter

Create your own account and make it as an Admin account

Delete Other User account

Reboot your PC

In the login page, enter your pre-set password to access the computer

If you carefully follow the procedure, the Other User issue will be resolved on Windows machines running on Window 8, Window 8.1, and Window 10.