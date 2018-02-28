How to set up Alexa on your Android phone

Always ready, connected, and fast; that's what Amazon says about its intelligent personal assistant. Developed and first used in the Amazon's smart speaker Echo and Echo Dot devices, Alexa is a highly capable voice assistant for mobile devices. The virtual assistant can start your day with a greeting message and read news for you, play music, create to-do lists, set alarms, carry out voice interaction and do a lot more, provided that you have a working internet connection. Besides, Alexa can also control several other smart devices by acting as a home automation system.

While you may argue that you have Google Assistant on your Android smartphone or Bixby if you use a Samsung device, and Siri if you are iOS user, Alex is worth giving a try. And while the voice assistant is exclusive to some device like HTC U11, Huawei Mate 9, it can also be configured to run on any Android and even iOS device.

Having said that, we have created a step-by-step guide to get you started with the Amazon's intelligent voice assistant. These steps will help you configure Amazon Alexa on your Android phone. So sit back, follow these steps and use your smartphone like a pro.

Step 1: Download Amazon Alexa app and install it on your phone.

Step 2: Open the Alexa app and if it up-to-date you will see a small blue icon at the bottom center of the screen.

Step 3: Press the Alexa button the first time you use the feature. The app will ask you to let some permissions.

Step 4: Press the Allow button in order to let Amazon Alexa record audio. You need to do this only once.

Step 5: Hit the Allow button to allow Amazon Alexa access the location of your device. Again, you need to do this only once.

Step 6: Press the Done button to start using Amazon Alexa on your phone.

Step 7: Say a phrase as soon as the blue bar appears at the bottom of your phone’s screen.

Step 8: You are done with the setup. You can simply tap on the Alexa icon at the bottom of the app to start it. Press the white colored X in the blue circle in order too cancel your request.

Amazon Echo Plus: How to Setup, Add Skills and Give Commands

SEE ALSO: WhatsApp Business users will soon get verified green badge