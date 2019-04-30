How to configure APN settings on Android Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan

Android’s biggest draw has always been the vast amount of customization that it makes possible. While some of these options are available for any layman to use, some of these are reserved for advanced users. One of these settings is called the Access Point Name which is also better known as APN. These are a collection of settings or a configuration that is necessary to have an active mobile data connection in a smartphone.

An understanding of how APN works comes handy when you’re switching your operator. Although not a common occurrence, there are instances when the mobile data connection doesn’t just kick in. All you’ll have to do is configure the APN (Access Point Name) manually in Android.

APN is the information that lists the addresses that the phone uses to connect to the operator’s network. The ports that are used to send and receive Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) messages, the type of data used in particular for the APN and all other essential information.

Setting up the APN in Android

The simplest way to configure the APN in Android is to turn off the phone, replace the old SIM card with the new and restart the phone again and you’re good to go. The connection to the new contracted operator’s network. If it does not work, you can manually configure the name of the access point.

The data to be entered in the APN configuration screen can be obtained by contacting the operator through their customer service number.

1) Open the phone settings.

2) Access the Wireless and networks menu (the name varies depending on the customization layer which will vary).

3) Once inside, tap to access the Mobile Networks option.

4) From the list, you can access the option called “Access Point Name or APN.”

5) A three-dot menu can be found on the upper right corner of the screen.

6) After this is done, click the “New APN” option.

7) These APN settings will be included along with the SIM card, inserting the new SIM card will automatically fill the details usually. If you are unable to find the details, you only need to contact your mobile phone operator.

8) The information that has been listed by the operator can be entered here.

9) Once done with these, press the tick button on the upper right corner in order to “Save” the settings.

The above steps will set up the APN in the Android manually. Changes, if needed, can make changes to an existing APN due to modifications applied by the SIM card operator. The steps that need to be taken in order to do so is similar to steps listed below up to step 3. After accessing the Mobile Networks menu, go through the list and choose the APN you wish to edit. The information obtained from the operator can be entered to the APN of your choosing. After doing so, click on “Save” and your mobile data connection starts to function and you will be good to go.