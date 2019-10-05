How To Create A YouTube Playlist For Videos Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

YouTube is now one of the most popular social media sites which are still in operation over a decade after its launch. Content curation is an important part of YouTube playlists. Here similar objects are grouped together so that you can easily view the videos that are of a particular subject.

Finding the content for your playlist: You can create a playlist to keep all your favorite videos in one place on a certain topic. You have to be logged in YouTube to search for these videos.

Adding the content to the playlist: After finding the videos that will actually go with the subject matter of your playlist, you will have to add them. To add them to the YouTube playlist, you will have to click the SAVE button.

You will find it at the bottom of the video that you are currently playing. By clicking on Save, you can actually add the content of the third-party video to that of the playlist that you are willing to create. When you click on Save, you can see a pop-up menu. You can save this video over there.

You can create a completely new playlist also. For that to happen, click on +create a new playlist. The pop-up menu will expand further. Go to the privacy settings, to rename the playlist. It can be Private, Unlisted and Public, according to your preference.

That is how you can create a basic design but you can even customize it further by going to the customization settings. The settings have to be Private. Name the video and then click create to make a Playlist. Go on adding videos to it and click the save button. You can find them under different kind of videos that you watch. You can even automatically add the videos on your YouTube playlist.

Finding the playlist in your channel: After saving all the videos that you will be needing on your YouTube playlist, you can go back to the settings. When you set the YouTube video playlist to private, how to exactly find the playlist. Click on the profile icon on the right-hand corner of the screen. There you will have to click on Your Channel.

But if you do not have your playlists in the public mode, it will not show the ones that are not publicly available. Take a look on the left side of your screen to see if your playlist is public or private. You can click on the Watch later button or click on the private playlists name to see the ones that are available on the screen of the playlist.

Editing the YouTube playlist: You can check the basic information on the YouTube playlist like the privacy status, the thumbnail image, how many videos are there in total, when to update the playlist and who created the playlist. The title of the videos and the thumbnail images are added over there. To make it, even more, better, you should click on the edit button and add videos to the playlist. Then you can tweak the playlist privacy in the settings.

