How To Delete Google Account Permanently Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Do you want to change your old Gmail address? Well, you can permanently delete your Google account to make sure you distance yourself from Google. The search engine giant lets users delete their accounts whenever they want to. There can be numerous reasons for deleting their Google account but if you have decided not to use the account anymore for reasons such as hacking, then you can delete it.

Before deleting your Google account, you need to lose complete access to all content such as backups and data that are related to the specific account on apps and services such as YouTube, Google Photos, Google Play and more. If you do not want to lose the content, then you need to make sure to save all the data, files, account settings and emails as these will be erased if you delete your Google account.

How To Delete Google Account

Once you have created a backup of all your data, files and emails, then you can delete the Google account via the following steps. We have already seen how to create backups of Google files.

Step 1: Open the account settings of your Google account via https://myaccount.google.com/ on your web browser.

Step 2: Now, click on the menu option Data & Personalization from the menu that is available at the left.

Step 3: Scroll down through the various options until you see the option stating 'Download, delete, or make a plan for your data'.

Step 4: You need to click on the option 'Delete a service or your account'.

Step 5: Click on the 'Delete your Google Account' setting.

Once you click on this option, Google will prompt you to ask to enter the password of the corresponding Google account. Once you confirm, you will be able to delete the Google account.

Do keep in mind that once you decide to delete your Google account, it is a permanent action and you cannot revert it. So, if you try to recover your deleted Google account, then you will not be able to proceed with this. Eventually, you need to ensure if you really want to delete the account before you continue with this action.

