    How to fix 'Netflix Not Working On Chrome' issue

    Here is a quick fix for all the issues related to Netflix and Google Chrome

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Streaming sites are on the rise and from the looks of it, the only way they seem to be is up for the foreseeable future. Netflix, for all the joy and happiness it brings people, unfortunately, isn’t free of errors and bugs. A lot of Netflix users while using the app have run into the 'Netflix not working on Chrome’ error.

    It is not uncommon for users to see the message 'There was an unexpected error. Please Reload the Page and try again’ when they’re halfway through their favorite movie or show. A handful of things that you can do to try to stop this from happening again are as follows:

    Hit the Reload button
     

    Hit the Reload button

    The first thing you can do when your Netflix stops working, hit the reload button. If a normal reload doesn't do the job, press Shift+F5 to hard reload the webpage. This will probably fix the Netflix error from Chrome browser.

    Restart your Chrome browser

    A simple restart will make kill all the running processes on your device that is related to the Chrome browser and might be able to fix your Netflix error message.

    Update the browser

    In addition to minimizing security risks, having an updated browser also prevents errors. An outdated web browser can also lead to Netflix not working on Google Chrome browser. In order to update the Chrome browser, you can head to Help, then click on About Google Chrome. Chrome will automatically check for any available updates.

    Incognito Mode
     

    Incognito Mode

    If you get the Netflix error on Chrome browser even after a restart, you need to open and watch the same video on Incognito mode. Copy the URL and paste it in Chrome's Incognito mode. If the video runs fine here, follow the next step.

    Clear the cache

    If the video runs without any hiccups on the incognito mode, then you need to clear the chrome data. All you need to do is copy and paste the chrome://settings/clearBrowserData path on the URL bar and this will remove all the history, cookies, and cache.

    Disable extensions

    If the error started popping up after you installed an extension, you can try disabling the extension to check if that fixed the issue. Disabling all the unused extensions at once is a good way to check whether you still get the error.

    Switch to Google DNS

    The Chrome browser may show errors because of several DNS issues. If your internet connection's been jumpy or if you've been running into frequent errors while browsing the web, you need to set up Google DNS. After changing the DNS, restart the internet connection and the computer.

    Reset Chrome Browser

    If the problem still persists even after following all the methods listed above, you need to reset the web browser. Bear in mind that this will also mean saying goodbye to all your personal data including history, saved passwords, etc. So, you need to make sure to have a proper backup as well.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
