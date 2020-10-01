How To Get Free Bose QC35 II Headphones With Google Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5? Tips Tricks oi-Vivek

If you have decided to buy the Pixel 4a 5G or the Pixel 5, then it is best to do it ASAP. Google is currently running an offer, where it is offering a complimentary Bose QC35 II Headphones with every pre-order of the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

Do note, the offer is only applicable for select markets including the UK, Ireland, Germany, and France, and the applicant should be at least 18 years old. One has to pre-order the Pixel 5 between September 30 and October 19. Similarly, the Pixel 4a 5G pre-order has to be made between November 5 and November 18.

It is a stellar deal, as the Pixel 4a 5G comes with a price tag of 499 Euros, whereas the Pixel 5 costs 599 Euros. Coming to the Bose QC35 II, it is one of the best active noise cancellation headphones in the world that usually costs 249 Euros. With this offer, the Pixel 4a 5G literally gets 50 percent off even before the launch.

One can either pre-order the Pixel 4a 5G or the Pixel 5 from Google's official site or any participating retailer. One has to wait for two weeks to submit the claim for the complimentary Bose QC35 II, and it has to be done within 45 days of actual purchase, which gives users a window of over a month to claim this deal.

During submitting the application for getting free Bose QC35 II, one has to give the following details, which will be verified by an independent organization, if everything checks out to be true, then you will receive the headphones via mail within 50 days.

Information Required To Get Free Bose QC35 II Headphones

Order Date And Number

Retailer Information

Product Information, Including IMEI Number

Proof Of Purchase

Personal Details, Such As Email And Postal Address

It is a pity that Google has not launched the Pixel 4a 5G or the Pixel 5 in India and we obviously are missing out on this amazing deal.

