Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G Officially Launched With SD 765G: Will They Make It To India?

Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4A 5G have officially debuted after much delay. Both smartphones support 5G and are the first models to ship with Android 11 out-of-the-box. Also, both smartphones pack the efficient Snapdragon 765G chipset and similar camera setups.

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4A Price, Availablity

Google Pixel 5 is available in two color variants - Just Black and Sorta Sage. The phone will begin shipping in the US starting October 29 and will cost USD 700 (around Rs. 51,599). Pre-orders will begin from October 15 in select countries and there's an additional offer to get a free pair of Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones, for a limited period.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 4A 5G will cost USD 500 (around Rs. 36,799). The shipping of the Pixel 4A will take a while and is expected to begin on November 19, with pre-orders starting from November 5. Just like the Pixel 5, you'll get free Bose QC 35 II headphones in select countries when pre-booked.

Google Pixel 5 Features

The Google Pixel 5 flaunts a 6.0-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. Google has introduced a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP primary sensor and 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also an 8MP selfie camera. The sensors offer 4K video recording and are enhanced with Google's AI algorithms and the company claims to further upgrade it with software updates.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 5 packs the Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone is one of the first to run Android 11 out-of-the-box. There's a 4,080 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Some of the other highlights include IP68 protection against dust and water, wireless charging support, and reverse charging. To note, the design of the smartphone includes recycled aluminum.

Google Pixel 4A 5G Features

Like the Pixel 5, the new Pixel 4A 5G also draws power from the Snapdragon 765G processor and is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The new phone flaunts a 6.2-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. Similarly, there's a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP primary camera and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor. For selfies, there's an 8MP lens. The cameras support video recording up to 4K resolution.

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G In India

The Google Pixel 4A will launch on October 17 in India via Flipkart. There's no word about the Pixel 5 yet. From the looks of it, these smartphones fall in the flagship and premium mid-range segment, which is dominated by Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, and so on. The new Pixel phones may up the competition.

