How To Shut Down Windows 10 Via Command Prompt Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Command Prompt is a very common term for those who are very well acquainted with Windows or have been using it for quite some time. This command-line interface is also known as CMD and will help you to properly interact with the user. It is even more useful if you are aware of the commands even more. More than 200 CMD commands will help you to carry out different things. By following these you will know how to shut down your PC using the Command Prompt.

With the help of Command Prompt you can shut down the computer and it is very flexible too.

Step 1: To open the Run dialog box, press Windows Key+R.

Step 2: Enter CMD on the RUN dialog box and then click on the Enter button.

Step 3: Enter Shutdown/s on the command prompt. You can shut down the computer in this manner in a minute.

Step 4: Enter shutdown/r so that you can restart your PC.

Step 5: You can get the full list of shutting down options if you type shutdown/? And then hit on Enter.

You can go through an entire list of options that you can get through Command Prompt.

/?- It will help you to Display Help.

/I- With the help of this, you can help to display the graphical user interface.

/l- it will be helpful to log off completely. But you will not be able to use it along with /d or /m options.

/s- It will help you to shut down the computer.

/sg- You will be able to shut down the computer with this. You can enable automatic restart sign-on. It will help you to sign in automatically and then you can also lock the interactive user for the last use. You can restart the registered applications after you sign in.

/r- You can restart the computer after fully shutting it down.

/g- Restart the computer and then reboot the system. If you have enabled the Automatic Restart Sign-on, you can sign in and restart the applications that have been registered.

/a- During the time out period, you can use this to abort the system shutdown. If you use /fw along with it, you can clear the pending boots.

/p- Without any warning or time out, you can turn off the local computer.

/h- To hibernate the local computer, it is a good option.

/hybrid- You can prepare a fast startup after shutting down the computer.

/fw- The next boot will be going to the firmware user interface.

/e- If your computer shuts down unexpectedly, you can find out the reason behind it.

/o- Restart the computer after going to the advanced boot options.

/m \computer- You will be able to mention the target computer.

/t xxx- The time out period can be set with a default one of 30 seconds. /parameter is also provided if the time out period is more than 0.

/c comment- Up to 512 characters are provided to state the reason for restarting the computer.

Best Mobiles in India