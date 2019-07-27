How To Trim Videos On Android?

Google Photos App:

Step 1: Install the Google Photos App; then open the app and go to Albums and tap on videos.

Step 2: Open the video and tap on the edits.

Step 3: Adjust the sliders to cut the video from where you want it from the beginning to the end.

Step 4: Click Save. It will be saved on your Android device.

Viva video app

Step 1: Download the viva video app and install it on your device.

Step 2: Open the app and click on Edit Video and choose the video that you wish to edit.

Step 3: Tap on Next.

Step 4: Go to the Trim Video screen and move the sliders horizontally.

Step 5: This way you can select the portion that you wish to keep and tap on add. If you wish to have multiple clips, click on the scissors icon after each of the section that you have selected.

Step 6: You can either continue with the current one if you wish to or you can add more clips to it. Step 7: Then click on the Next button and it will straightway direct you to the editing screen.

Step 8: There you can add background music, filters, and others.

Step 9: Then you can tap on Save or upload.

Step 10: If you want to export them to your device, click on Export.

Step 11: Choose Normal 480P.

InShot App: It is a very popular video editing app.

Step 1: First you need to download and install the InShot video editing app.

Step 2: Open the App. Tap on the video icon.

Step 3: Choose the particular video that you wish to trim. To save time, you can even select the scissor icon. It is there on the top right corner of the selection.

Step 4: Then the main editing window will open. Here tap on the trip or the scissor icon.

Step 5: To select the particular portion that you want to keep, you will have to adjust the sliders.

Step 6: To confirm the selection that you have made, tap on the tick icon.

Step 7: After you are redirected to the main editing window, tap on save and then export resolution. Step 8: This way you will be able to trim the video and then you can save the trimmed video on your Android device.