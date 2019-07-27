ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Trim Videos On Android?

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    The advent of Android is probably the biggest evolution in the smartphone industry. Prior that phones were just a basic medium of communication. From there it has now become an all-round media machine. It has a staggering transition. When it comes to photo or videography, today's devices have bridged the gap between mobile phones and DSLR cameras to an extent.

    How To Trim Videos On Android?

     

    Occasional videos are also recorded on a phone these days as it is really difficult at times to carry around a DSLR with you. For this, you just need to have a video editing app on your device to make the perfect videos. There are some apps which makes your work really easy in trimming the video and they are becoming even more popular day by day. Among them the ones mentioned below are the most popular ones:

    How To Trim Videos On Android?

    Google Photos App:
    Step 1: Install the Google Photos App; then open the app and go to Albums and tap on videos.
    Step 2: Open the video and tap on the edits.
    Step 3: Adjust the sliders to cut the video from where you want it from the beginning to the end.
    Step 4: Click Save. It will be saved on your Android device.

    Viva video app
     

    Viva video app

    Step 1: Download the viva video app and install it on your device.
    Step 2: Open the app and click on Edit Video and choose the video that you wish to edit.
    Step 3: Tap on Next.
    Step 4: Go to the Trim Video screen and move the sliders horizontally.
    Step 5: This way you can select the portion that you wish to keep and tap on add. If you wish to have multiple clips, click on the scissors icon after each of the section that you have selected.
    Step 6: You can either continue with the current one if you wish to or you can add more clips to it. Step 7: Then click on the Next button and it will straightway direct you to the editing screen.
    Step 8: There you can add background music, filters, and others.
    Step 9: Then you can tap on Save or upload.
    Step 10: If you want to export them to your device, click on Export.
    Step 11: Choose Normal 480P.

    InShot App: It is a very popular video editing app.

    Step 1: First you need to download and install the InShot video editing app.
    Step 2: Open the App. Tap on the video icon.
    Step 3: Choose the particular video that you wish to trim. To save time, you can even select the scissor icon. It is there on the top right corner of the selection.
    Step 4: Then the main editing window will open. Here tap on the trip or the scissor icon.
    Step 5: To select the particular portion that you want to keep, you will have to adjust the sliders.
    Step 6: To confirm the selection that you have made, tap on the tick icon.
    Step 7: After you are redirected to the main editing window, tap on save and then export resolution. Step 8: This way you will be able to trim the video and then you can save the trimmed video on your Android device.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: videos how to tips and tricks
    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue