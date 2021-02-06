How To Use Split Screen Feature On Samsung Smartphones?

ENGLISH

    Google Android is the widely available OS for mobile platforms in the market. The only other major player in the smartphone mobile OS department is Apple's iOS. A major chunk of users is bent towards Android smartphones which are primarily due to the availability of numerous third-party apps and several useful features. Apart from the Chinese smartphone brands which are dominating the market for the feature-packed affordable smartphones, Samsung is also popular amongst the masses.

    Samsung smartphones are also well known for good performance delivery and reasonable price tags. The company currently offers its custom One UI skin overlay the Android OS. Notably, the brand has already released One UI 3.0 Android 11 stable update for several of its smartphones. Several of the company's smartphones are still running on Android 10 and Android Pie OS.

    There are several identical features you can find on Samsung smartphones. One of such features is the split-screen feature. This function is generally available across all Android smartphones running on Android Pie and above. If you have been struggling to use this feature on your Samsung smartphones, then this article will guide you with the same:

    How To Split Screen On Samsung Smartphones

    Step 1: On your Samsung smartphone, open the 'Recent app' window while using an application that you want to use in the split-screen format.

    Step 2: Once the recent tab page is open, you will be able to see the list of running applications. Select the desired application.

    Step 3: Click on the icon of the application from the top of the 'Recent app' page and select the 'split-screen' option.

    Step 4: You can adjust the size of the window by dragging it across the home page.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 11:03 [IST]
