Just In
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Hina Khan Adds A Stylish Twist To Her INR 5500 Denim Jumpsuit With Leopard Fluffy Jacket And Ruffle White Top
- News We plan to stay at Delhi borders at least till Oct 2: Rakesh Tikait
- Movies Ananya Panday Says Healthy Competition Is Fun; 'I And Sara Ali Khan Jam To Each Other's Music'
- Education RRB NTPC Admit Card Phase 4, Check Region-wise Download Links
- Sports Durant set to miss 76ers clash but Nash unsure how long Nets star will be out
- Finance India's Forex Reserves Jump To Another Record High Of $590.18 Billion
- Automobiles 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.89 Lakh
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In February
How To Use Split Screen Feature On Samsung Smartphones?
Google Android is the widely available OS for mobile platforms in the market. The only other major player in the smartphone mobile OS department is Apple's iOS. A major chunk of users is bent towards Android smartphones which are primarily due to the availability of numerous third-party apps and several useful features. Apart from the Chinese smartphone brands which are dominating the market for the feature-packed affordable smartphones, Samsung is also popular amongst the masses.
Samsung smartphones are also well known for good performance delivery and reasonable price tags. The company currently offers its custom One UI skin overlay the Android OS. Notably, the brand has already released One UI 3.0 Android 11 stable update for several of its smartphones. Several of the company's smartphones are still running on Android 10 and Android Pie OS.
There are several identical features you can find on Samsung smartphones. One of such features is the split-screen feature. This function is generally available across all Android smartphones running on Android Pie and above. If you have been struggling to use this feature on your Samsung smartphones, then this article will guide you with the same:
How To Split Screen On Samsung Smartphones
Step 1: On your Samsung smartphone, open the 'Recent app' window while using an application that you want to use in the split-screen format.
Step 2: Once the recent tab page is open, you will be able to see the list of running applications. Select the desired application.
Step 3: Click on the icon of the application from the top of the 'Recent app' page and select the 'split-screen' option.
Step 4: You can adjust the size of the window by dragging it across the home page.
-
21,999
-
1,06,499
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
18,990
-
11,599
-
34,999
-
43,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999