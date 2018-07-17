How to use YouTube Incognito Mode on Android

Step 1

You can use "Turn on Incognito" option by tapping on your profile picture at the top right corner of the YouTube app. If you have not got this option, then you need to make sure you have installed the latest version of the app on your Android device.

Step 2

On choosing Incognito Mode, you will be notified as seen below. Just hit on Got It to proceed to continue watching videos privately on the app.

Step 3

Note that you can access only the Trending and Home sections of the YouTube app in the Incognito Mode. You cannot access the inbox, library and subscriptions in this mode. Also, you will not be able to save any videos to your playlists. Get to know how to create a YouTube channel and earn money from here.

How to turn off Incognito Mode on YouTube

If you want to get out of the Incognito Mode, it is quite simple as you just have to click on the incognito icon in the place of your profile picture. You will get some options and choose "Turn Off Incognito" from the list.

Notably, the incognito mode is available on for the Android users right now. The company is yet to reveal an official word regarding when this feature will be rolled out to the iOS users. A word of caution you should know is that though your watch history will not appear in the watch history, your employer or school will still be able to see what videos you are watching.