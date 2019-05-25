How to view hidden files on Android? Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Android provides some of the easiest solutions to view all your hidden files. There are a number of system files in Android that are hidden in the system folders of the storage of your device. Although some times they might be useful at other times, they are just unused junk files that just consume the storage. So it is better to remove them and manage your Android accordingly.

Using Default File Explorer:



Default File Explorer is very effective in the Operating System of Android. The hidden folders can be easily seen that way. In the Google Play Store, you can even find some Android File Manager Apps that show the hidden files or there is an option even to view the hidden files. For that, you need to open the App drawer and then open File Manager. After that, you can click on the dotted menus and select settings. Then enable the Option Show Hidden Files. The default File Explorer will show you the hidden files.

Using File Manager Apps: You can View all your hidden files in the default stock file explorer. The file manager manages the files and explores the system folders. Application manager manages apps and uninstall or backup them. Remote file manager easily manages the file over the devices. Built-in ZIP and RAR support can compress and decompress ZIP files and also helps to create encrypted ZIP files. You can view the files and folders in this manner.

You can download and then install the Android File Explorer. Open the app and select the option Tools. Scroll down and enable the option Show Hidden Files. You can explore the files and folders and go to the root folder and see the hidden files there.

Using Astro File Manager: Download and install Astro File Manager, click on the three dotted sign and select the option, View Settings. You can see Basic and Advanced tabs to choose from. Select the Advanced tab. There you will have to enable, Show Hidden Files, to manage all the files and folders that are hidden.