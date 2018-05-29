How to use your smartphone Wi-Fi connection on multiple devices

There are a lot of reasons why you may not want to use your Wi-Fi connection for multiple devices. A lot of us have more devices than what your router is capable of providing connections for at the same instant of time. Or sometimes when guests come over, you might wish to let them use the Wi-Fi as well. But whatever the case is, you can easily use your mobile device to allow multiple devices to have access to the internet.

If you wish to do so, you can use your data connection and spread it around to multiple devices by using the hotspot option. But for a lot of us, the Wi-Fi connection is capable of providing us with a connection that is much more faster and if you wish to share your Wi-Fi connection with multiple devices, the task is not that complicated, you can make use of your device’s Bluetooth connection to share your Wi-Fi connection with multiple devices like more phones, laptops, desktops or tablets.

While the speeds available over this connection will not be as fast as when the devices are connected to the original Wi-Fi network, having access to an internet connection is much better than having no internet at all.

a) The Phone:



On the primary device that you are using in order to share the Wi-Fi connection, you need to do the following:

1) The first thing that you have to do is connect your phone to the Wi-Fi network.

2) After this, you will be able to enter and then modify a few things in the settings of your phone so that you can share your Wi-Fi connection over Bluetooth.

3) You need to ensure that the Bluetooth is switched on for both your phone as well as your connected devices.

4) Go to Network & Internet

5) Access Hotspot & Tethering

6) Toggle the option of Bluetooth tethering to 'On’

After this, you will have to switch on the Bluetooth on your PC or laptop

b) On the PC or laptop

If you wish to connect your PC to the network, you will have to use a Bluetooth dongle in order to access the network. But if you are using your laptop, this will most likely not be an issue.

1) Go to the Settings option of your PC or your laptop.

2) Access Devices & Printers

3) Go to the icon that represents your phone and right-click on it.

4) Select Connect and then pick Access Point from the drop-down menu.