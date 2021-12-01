Instagram Tips: How To Create Custom Sticker & Upload Multiple Photos On Instagram Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram is now one of the most-used platforms worldwide. The Meta-owned photo-sharing platform offers several features including messaging, video-calling, Live video, and so on. The platform has also received a good response for its Reels feature, which allows creating a short video on the platform. Besides, Instagram has also some in-built features to let users remove messages, send stickers or GIFs, and more.

Most of us are aware of custom stickers and use them while chatting with our friends. Recently, WhatsApp brought a new tool for the Web and Desktop users to make custom stickers within the app without using any third-party app. But Android and iOS users need to download a third-party app to make custom stickers for WhatsApp.

However, Instagram allows you to make your own sticker and send it to your friends within the app itself. In this article, we will guide you on how to create your stickers and send them on Instagram.

How To Create And Send Custom Sticker On Instagram

First, you need to know that Instagram only allows you to create boomerang-style animated stickers using your selfie. This feature is available for both Android and iOS users. Now follow these steps to create your selfie stickers on Instagram.

Step 1: Open your Instagram on your smartphone and tap on the 'messaging' options to open a chat.

Step 2: Now, click on the sticker option placed at the right edge of the message bar.

Step 3: You will get the 'selfie' option and click on that.

Step 4: Instagram also allows you to choose effects from six options for your selfie.

Step 5: One can also set the timer and now click on the boomerang icon to create a custom selfie sticker. Now, you can send it directly to your friend or can save it to use later.

Step 6: If you don't like your selfie, can click again by tapping into the 'retake' option.

Alongside, if you are not aware of how to upload multiple images on your Instagram stories or feed, this article will be helpful for you.

Here's How To Upload Multiple Images On Instagram Stories

Step 1: Open Instagram and click on the '+' icon at the top.

Step 2: Now, tap on the 'story' option and swipe up which will bring you to your gallery.

Step 3: Then tap on the 'multiple' button and it will allow you to select up to 10 images to upload your Instagram story.

Step 4: Now click on the 'next' button and can check all the images before uploading.

How To Upload Multiple Images On Instagram Feed

Step 1: You need to click on the '+' icon at the top and tap into the 'post' option'.

Step 2: Now, you need to choose the 'multiple' option.

Step 3: Then select up to 10 images for your Instagram feed post.

Step 4: After that click on the 'next' button and can use multiple filters available on the app.

Step 5: Now, you can write any caption, add location and tag your friends. Finally, it's ready to upload. For the unaware, Instagram now allows you to add music to your feed posts as well.

