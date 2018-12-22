TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
YouTube is one of the most used free video streaming service, which offers a ton of content on various topics from Science and technology to fictional stories. Similarly, various social media websites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are also known to offer unique user-generated video content. Here are the top 10 viral videos of 2018.
YouTube Rewind 2018
YouTube Rewind 2018 is the most disliked video on the whole platform with 13+ dislikes at the time of writing this article. YouTube works with a bunch of creators every year to create a video with the most important stuff happened in 2018. The 2018 version of the YouTube rewind has received a lot of negative impression for several reasons.
Turning Coal into Diamonds, using Peanut Butter
This video became an internet sensation on Facebook, which teaches how to convert charcoal into diamond or transparent crystal. In the end, a few users demonstrated that the video was fake, and one cannot produce crystals with charcoal and peanut butter.
Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
Though it was published in 2017, the Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee is the most viewed video on YouTube with over 5.6 billion views.
Skateboarding Dog
No words to explain - watch the video
Salt Bae
If you watch a lot of culinary or food-related videos on YouTube and other social media platforms, then you will know about Salt Bae, the chef, who became an internet sensation for the way he marinates the meet with salt.
Assalamu Alikum Walikum assalam
This is a short video, which has received a lot of attention with 16 million views. Sixteen million is a great number especially for video, which is published from not so famous channel.
Marvel Studios' Avengers - Official Trailer
Marvel Studios' Avengers - Official Trailer has grossed 74 million views and counting. This the first trailer for the fourth Avengers movie from Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Eminem - Venom
Eminem - Venom is a rap song from Eminem, the rap god. The video was published in October 2018 and has already grasped 187 million views on counting.
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Ariana Grande - thank u, next was published in November 2018 and the video has been watched more than 187 million times in less than 50 days.
iPhone X — Unlock — Apple
This is an advertisement from Apple to promote Apple iPhone X's Face ID. The video has a total of 13 million views and counting.