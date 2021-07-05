Airtel Black Vs Jio Fiber Plans: Who Is Offering More Benefits? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

To consolidate its different bills into a single bill, Airtel has recently launched Airtel Black. Under this new segment, Airtel is providing flexibility to choose from four plans, which suits their needs. The telco will enable its users to combine two or more services along with services.

It includes services like priority service resolution, one customer care number. Besides, the company said that customers are allowed to make their Airtel Black plan via two or more packs or to pick a pre-designed fixed plan, which starts from Rs. 998.

However, Airtel Black Plans are quite close to the pricing of Jio Fiber internet plans, so let's find out the exact difference between the offers of two leading firms.

Airtel Black Rs. 998 Vs Jio Fiber Rs. 999 Plan: Details

The first plan of Rs. 998 ships two postpaid connections, 105GB of data, unlimited calling. It includes one DTH connection close to Rs. TV channels, whereas JioFiber plan of Rs. 999 offers unlimited calling, content from 12 apps, 3300GB of data, and 150 Mbps speed. It ships content from Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar VIP, Sony Liv, Zee5, Eros Now, and more.

Airtel Black Rs. 1,349 Plan Vs Jio Fiber Rs. 1,499 Plan

The second pack of Rs. 1,349 offers three postpaid mobile connections along with 210GB of 4G data, Xstream Box for DTH services; however, the company said nothing about the installation charges. It includes TV channels worth Rs. 350, while Jio Fiber plan of Rs. 1,499 ships 3300GB of data, content from 13 apps, unlimited calling, and 300 Mbps speed.

Airtel Black Rs. 2,099 Plan And Jio Fiber Rs. 2,499 Plan

The fourth plan of Airtel Black sits against Jio Rs. 2,499 pack. The Airtel Black plan of Rs. 2,099 ships three postpaid connections, 260GB of mobile data, Xstream DTH connection, 200 Mbps speed, landline, and unlimited calling.

Jio Fiber plan of Rs. 2,499 offers 500 Mbps speed, 3300GB data, unlimited calling, and access to 13 OTT applications for 30 days.

It is worth noting that Airtel Black plans offer two and three services under one plan; however, Jio Fiber plans are designed to offer data services. But still, ships several benefits under one plan, including content from leading apps, especially Netflix, which is why we believe JioFiber packs are better. On the other hand, Airtel ships benefit postpaid plan users, so we believe that this is good for limited users.

Best Mobiles in India